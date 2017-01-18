'Justice is done' - Drunk-driver who put Sheffield schoolboy into a coma after fleeing a previous crash is jailed

A drunk-driver who smashed into a car carrying an 11-year-old Sheffield schoolboy leaving him with several broken bones has been jailed for 20 months.

Scott Ford, aged 31, of Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, crashed into a car carrying Jack Marshall on June 26, 2016, which left him with broken arms, fractured ribs, a broken leg and a shattered pelvis. He was later placed into an induced coma by doctors at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Brave Jack continues to battle back to full health

Sheffield Crown Court heard Ford had fled a previous collision on the same day before he smashed into a vehicle driven by Jack's grandmother, Susan Sykes, 61, as it was pulling onto her drive way on Nethershire Lane, Shiregreen.

The brave youngster is still fighting to make a full recovery and remains in a wheelchair.

Ford pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol. He also pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to stop and report a collision in relation to the crash prior to him hitting Susan’s car.

The defendant was sentenced to 20 months for the charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, along with concurrent four month sentences for drunk driving and careless driving. He was also banned from driving for three years, to start on his release from prison.

Jack with his mum Rebecca in hospital

Jack’s mum, Rebecca Marshall, 36, She told The Star how proud she was of him after Jack attended his first day at Yewlands Academy back in September.

She hopes Jack will now be able to focus on his rehabilitation after seeing Ford sentenced to serve his prison term.

“It has been a tough time since the accident, especially immediately after as Jack’s horrendous injuries left him fighting for his life," she said.

“He has shown so much strength that I am constantly in awe of him and so proud of him. I am extremely thankful that he has kept his sense of humour and his cheeky smile, even though I know he can get frustrated at times that he still can’t do many things he previously had taken for granted.

“I’m relieved we were here to be able to hear the driver sentenced for the offences he committed and that Jack has been able to see justice be done. I hope Jack will now be able to continue his rehabilitation and try and move on with his life and make a full recovery.”

Lawyers representing Jack sued Ford and secured an interim payment while working towards a full rehabilitation settlement package for specialist, care and assistance

Christopher Kardahji, serious injury lawyer at legal firm Irwin Mitchell who is representing Jack, said: ““Sadly, we see a number of cases where people think it is okay to get behind the wheel when they are under the influence of alcohol.

"This sentence highlights that it is not acceptable and you will be punished if you do it. Even though the criminal case is now completed, Jack’s recovery is not and we will work hard to ensure we do all we can to facilitate this.”

"Jack has shown amazing determination so far is making fantastic progress, but he still has a very long road to recovery ahead of him.

“We hope that now the criminal case is over, Jack can place even more focus on his rehabilitation. We are working with him and his family to continue this process for his rehabilitation and recovery and to ensure he gets the specialist treatment he requires."