Key Sheffield business leader swaps boardroom for a unique sporting venue

One of Sheffield’s key business leaders will swap the boardroom for a unique sporting venue next month (November) when he takes part in a special fundraising challenge.

David Grey, chairman of the Sheffield City Trust (SCT) group, will take on a ‘Survive the 60’ challenge which will see him tackle 60 sports over six days all in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

David, 60, will try his hand at a huge range of sports at SIV venues across the city,

from Monday 6 November to Saturday 11 November, including curling, diving, wheelchair basketball, boccia, tea dancing, cheerleading and indoor rowing.

David said: “The ‘Survive the 60’ challenge is certainly quite daunting but I am ready to try my hand at all of the different sports – I like to think I’ll be the first ever ‘hexaconathlete’.

“It’s also a testament to the fantastic facilities and diverse range of activities that SIV offer the Sheffield community. I feel very privileged to have more than 60 sports available to me across the city”

The ‘Survive the 60’ challenge has already garnered interest from a variety of Sheffield’s sporting figures, including Olympic diver Freddie Woodward and athletics coach Toni Minichiello who will be joining David over the six days.

The challenge forms part of a wider campaign, the 60/600 Challenge, which is the brainchild of Julie Brailey, wife of former SIV CEO, Steve. For her 60th birthday, Julie decided that rather than throwing a party, she would create an initiative to raise money for a cause close to her heart, the Alzheimer’s Society, and ask 60 people to raise at least £600 for the charity.

David continued: “Julie Brailey has created such a unique and inspiring initiative to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society. I jumped at the opportunity to get involved and can’t wait to contribute to the 60/600.

Julie added: “I have been overwhelmed by the wonderful response to the 60/600 Challenge and we have already far surpassed our original fundraising target – it demonstrates the kindness and determination of everyone involved.

“The challenge David has set himself is really exciting and will be quite the endurance test, but I’m certain he will do brilliantly.”

The 60/600 challenge has already raised more than £50,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society through various activities and challenges, including golf days, charity head shaves and charity walks.

The 60/600 challenge has been shortlisted in the Group Fundraiser of the Year category at the Dementia Friendly Awards 2017, which are run by the Alzheimer’s Society. Winners will be announced on Wednesday 29 November.

The campaign also has the backing of Sheffield-based musician Steve Edwards, who holds a double Grammy nomination and a World Music Award. His song ‘A Good Life’ is available for download from Google Play and Amazon for 99p with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Julie herself also took part in the Great North Run in Newcastle in September, which saw her and Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park Lead, Richard Caborn, complete the 13.1-mile course to raise even more money for the 60/600 initiative.

SIV is part of the not-for-profit organisation Sheffield City Trust (SCT) which has the primary objective of improving the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for sport and leisure activities.

For more information about 60/600 challenge or to raise money for the cause visit: https://www.justgiving.com/teams/60600challenge