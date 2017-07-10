Key Sheffield city centre footbridge reopens after being struck by lorry

A key Sheffield city centre footbridge has finally been reopened - two months after being struck by a lorry.

A lorry mounted crane struck the walkway over Sheaf Street on May 16 forcing its closure.

Structural engineers from Streets Ahead, which are contracted to look after the city's highways on behalf of Sheffield Council, have now completed works and the footbridge has been reopened to the public.

Andrew Thirlwall, assistant site manager, said “The bridge suffered considerable damage that required a structural survey to be carried out which concluded that the footbridge could be repaired. We have arranged for the replacement pieces to be made off site and have safely reinstalled them during a night closure.”

Councillor Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for environment and streetscene, added: “Our thanks to the Streets Ahead structural engineers team who quickly made the footbridge safe after it had been struck by the lorry."