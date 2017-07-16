Know Your Neighbour: Party celebrates 10 years of street's renaissance

Residents have bonded over tea and cakes and danced the night away to live music in support of our Know Your Neighbour campaign.

People living on Harcourt Road, in Crookesmoor, celebrated 10 years of the street's renaissance in the heart of 'student land' with a party.

Marie Astill, ten, pictured during some chalking during the street party

The street, a couple of blocks from the University of Sheffield's Arts Tower and running down one side of Crookes Valley Park, was once seen as a student street.

But ten years ago the University of Sheffield took the decision that signalled a change of fortune when it decided to dispose of more than 20 properties on the street, and others nearby, with a covenant preventing their use as student flats.

Families flocked back and a decade on a whole generation of children have grown up on the street.

Resident Simon Ogden, who has lived on Harcourt Road for 32 years, said: "The result has been a huge improvement in the physical state of the streets houses and gardens but more importantly a revival of its social life with a supportive network of neighbours organising a host of activities from book clubs and baby sitting and street clean-ups and bonfire parties.

Georgia Daw, 13, pictured in the Memory Cave

"At least twice a year there are street parties, usually one to welcome new students to the street in the autumn and one in the summer as they are leaving."

The party included closing off the road to traffic to allow for street games, a tug-of-war, a bouncy castle and an old-fashioned tea followed by ceilidh dancing, local DJs and a band.

It also featured a memory cave which included interviews with older residents recorded by children who live on the street. Some have recalled the origins of the current street organisation in response to crime and lack of street cleaning back in the 1990s.

Simon said: "About 80 people came along which was wonderful.

Alice Lister, two, pictured having fun on the bouncy castle

"The tug-of-war is always the highlight. We had odd house numbers versus evens, kids versus adults and men versus women."

He added that over the last 70 years the street has welcomed a variety of people, of different nationalities and cultures, and the street party tradition is stronger than eveer.

Local businesses including Beanies, Oscars News, Dram Shop, Jeanettes Hair, Hallam Ceramics and Tuckwoods Cafe all sponsored this year's event.

The Know Your Neighbour campaign is running in conjunction with our sister title The Telegraph and local radio station LinkFM.

Mike Adamson, plays his Melodeon, while clog dancer Melanie Barber, moves to the music

Each month, the campaign focuses on a different theme. In July, the theme is help your neighbour’.

