Labour announces candidate for Barnsley East seat

Union official Stephanie Peacock has been successful in her bid to become Labour's candidate in Barnsley East.

It follows the decision of incumbent Labour MP Michael Dugher not to stand for re-election in June 8.

Currently a regional official for GMB, Ms Peacock also worked as a teacher at an inner city secondary school before moving into adult education,

Speaking last night, she said she "couldn't be more proud" to have been selected to represent Barnsley.

She added: ""I'm going to work round the clock listening to local people are earning their trust on 8th June. I'll never let anyone stand in my way of standing up for Barnsley.

"After the election, people in Barnsley East deserve an MP who fights tooth and nail to get a better deal for people here."

Commenting on the result, Mr Dugher said: "I've known Steph for more than ten years. She is the hardest working doorstep campaigner I have ever met and has dedicated all of her working life to public service and to helping working class people.

"Barnsley people are getting a real big hitter in Steph. She is an incredibly smart young woman with bags of real life experience. She is really down to earth and is not afraid to tell it as it is.

Mr Dugher is stepping aside to be become the new chief executive of UK Music, which lobbies politicians on issues relating to the music industry.