Landlord flees burning South Yorkshire WMC

A landlord had to flee a working men's club in South Yorkshire in the early hours of this morning after a blaze ripped through the venue.

The fire broke out in the cellar of Gawber Road WMC in Barnsley at about 5am and the landlord managed to get outside before calling the fire service.

Crews from Barnsley Central, Cudworth and Dearne spent about two hours at the scene putting the blaze out.

A fire service spokesman said there were no injuries and the blaze is believed to have started due to a fault with some electrical equipment.