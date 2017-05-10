Last three secondary schools under council control in Sheffield apply to become academies

The final three secondary schools under control of Sheffield Council are set to become academies – pledging the move will make them even better.

King Edward VII School, High Storrs and Stocksbridge High have applied to join the Minerva Learning Trust, and will form a city-wide multi-academy trust alongside Handsworth Grange Community Sports College.

Stocksbridge High School

The schools have applied to the Regional Schools Commissioner to become academies, but a decision on their applications will not be made until after the General Election.

Headteachers at all the four schools have written to parents informing them of the decision.

In their letters they stress that the forming of a multi-academy trust is not a merger and they are not proposing any changes to the schools' admission policy, catchment areas and feeder schools.

King Edward headteacher, Linda Gooden, and chair of governors Barbara Walsh, wrote: "As all the headteachers, governors and schools in this new, collaborative partnership are proud to be building a MAT that is in Sheffield and for Sheffield schools, students, families and communities and we are delighted to make a great success of it.

High Storrs School

"We see huge benefits in working with a range of Sheffield schools to share expertise, to create more opportunities for colleagues to grow, to share best practice and to gain excellent pedagogical and leadership experience across our schools."

Consultation sessions will be held with students, staff and parents to discuss the plans.

A Sheffield Council spokesman said: “Our ambition is that all schools provide a great education for every child and young person in Sheffield, and enable them to achieve their full potential - regardless of whether the school they attend is an academy.

“We are aware that three secondary schools in Sheffield are considering joining the Minerva Learning Trust, and a decision on this will be made by the Regional Schools Commissioner, on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education, after the General Election next month."