Last three secondary schools under council control in Sheffield apply to become academies

The final three secondary schools under control of Sheffield Council are set to become academies – pledging the move will make them even better.

King Edward VII School, High Storrs and Stocksbridge High have applied to join the Minerva Learning Trust. They will form a city-wide multi-academy trust alongside Handsworth Grange Community Sports College. The schools applied to the Regional Schools Commissioner to become academies – but a decision on the applications will not be made until after the General Election.

High Storrs School.

The schools say the move will ‘strengthen teaching and learning’.

