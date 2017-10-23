Late Griffith goal clinches fine win for Hallam

Hallam climbed up to ninth in Division One after an impressive 3-2 home win over second-placed Grimsby Borough.

Patrick Carrig marked his Hallam debut, turning smartly to find the top far corner from just inside the box.

It was 2-0 on 23 minutes, James Reed clipping a shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle after the Grimsby keeper had pushed out Richard Tootle’s cross.

Danny State was agonisingly close to a a third when he beat the keeper but not the post.

The visitors were back in the contest when Adam Drury tucked a low shot past Archie Sneath. It was all square as Dean Trott was played in just inside the box to lift a shot over Sneath.

But Hallam got the decisive goal when Liam Osborne clipped in a free-kick that the keeper pushed up in the air and from the ensuing scramble Gareth Griffith got the final.

Maltby Main extended their unbeaten league run to 12 with a hard earned 2-2 draw at Thackley with goals by Danny Patterson and Ross Duggank.

Penistone Church went down to a third defeat in four beaten 2-0 at Hemsworth MW, while Athersley Recreation went down 3-1 at home against Rainworth MW after Ben Walker had given them a 1-0 lead at the interval.

Managerless Swallownest drew 1-1 at Nostell. who had led through a penalty. But Mitch Ward swept home a cross to put Swallownest level and the visitors went close to taking all-three points with Jack Watts seeing his effort cleared off the line.

Worsbrough BA took the lead at Selby Town through Chris Walton’s tap in but that was as good as it got as the home side ran out 4-1 winners.

Goals from Alan Jackson, his fort for the club, and a Gary Collier double earned Amrthorpe Welfare a point from a 3-3 home draw with East Yorkshire Carnegie.

Fixtures - Tuesday, Division One: Hallam v FC Bolsover, Retford United v Knaresborough Town, Rossington Main v Shirebrook Town.

Wednesday - League Cup First Round: AFC Emley v Eccleshill United, Campion v Worsbrough B.A.

Premier Division: Penistone Church v Barton Town.