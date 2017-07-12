Life saving defibrillator machine handed to Sheffield running group

A life saving defibrillator has been donated to a popular Sheffield parkrun which attracts scores of runners each week.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue donated the automated external defibrillator to event volunteers at Concord Park in Shiregreen.

The equipment can be used to administer lifesaving treatment is a person suffers a sudden cardiac arrest.

Station Manager Spencer Rowland, who has regularly competed at the parkrun, was on hand to donate it to the group and said: "We are delighted to be able to provide this equipment to the parkrun.

"Every second counts when someone has suffered a cardiac arrest, the sooner they can receive emergency care the better their recovery chances are.”

The km parkrun is part of a wider series of races that take part at 9am every Saturday morning and is attended by dozens of runners.