Lifelong Sheffield United fan Frank Wheater dies aged 102

One of Sheffield United's oldest fans who loved nothing more than watching his beloved Blades has died, aged 102.

Frank Wheater, of Edmond Road, Highfield, lived just a stones throw away from the Bramall Lane Kop stand where he watched United for over 90 years witnessing promotions, relegations, scandal and success.

Frank on his 101st birthday at Park View Care Home in Shiregreen

It's believed Frank is one of a select few to last see a United side to bring back the FA Cup back to Sheffield. The Blades beat Cardiff City 1-0 at Wembley in 1925 thanks to a Fred Tunstall goal.

The former cobbler who made machine gun turrets in World War Two, will be taken around Bramall Lane before he makes his way to City Road Crematorium.

Sadly, his brother Horace, aged 100, died a few days before Frank.

Mr Wheater's son Frank junior, 72, of Bessacar, Doncaster, paid tribute to his father.

He said: "At times I didn't really see him as a dad I saw him as one of best pals - we did loads together.

"He loved Sheffield United and his favourite players were Tony Currie and Ted Hemsley.

"He also loved his fishing. I can remember one day we caught a pike at Damflask Resevoir - about 15 pounds it was huge! This was when dad was in his late 90s. They were good memories and he was a great man."

Sheffield United's club historian John Garrett has paid tribute to Frank in the match programme when they play AFC Wimbledon at the Lane tomorrow.

"Without doubt he's up there with being Sheffield United's oldest fans for sure," he said.

"He's was a really nice bloke, a proper gentleman. You meet thousands of fans in this job but I certainly remember Frank.

"It's incredible to think he's seen so much change at Sheffield United with many different great players and of course through the century. It's scary really how much change Frank would've seen from football and society in general."

Vic Reeves from Co-operative Funeral Care said: "We'd like to extend the invitation to all Blades' supporters who wish to pay their respects to Frank, a life-long Sheffield United fan. All are welcome."

The funeral service will take place at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday, February 7 at 11.45am. The hearse will make it's way to Bramall Lane stadium at 11.20am.

Family flowers only by request, but a collection will take place during the service for the Residents Fund of Park View Care Home.

All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Suffolk Road, Sheffield.

