LISTED: Doncaster's parliamentary candidates for general election announced

The candidates who will contest the three MP constituencies in Doncaster at the general election have been announced.

They are:-

Doncaster North

Serving MP Ed Miliband (Labour), Robert Moray Adamson (Liberal Democrats), Shade Adoh (Conservatives), David Stewart Allen (English Democrats - Putting England First), Charlie Bridges (The Yorkshire Party), Frank Lloyd Calladine (Independent) and Kim Parkinson (UK Independence Party).

Doncaster Central

Serving MP Dame Rosie Winterton (Labour), Alison Elaine Brelsford (Liberal Democrats), Tom Hunt (Conservatives), Eddie Todd (Independent) and Chris Whitwood (The Yorkshire Party).

Don Valley

Serving MP Caroline Louise Flint (Labour), Aaron Stuart Bell (Conservatives), Stevie Shaun Manion (The Yorkshire Party) and Anthony John Smith (Liberal Democrats).

The general election will take place on June 8.