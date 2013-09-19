Listings: Children’s Activities

January 5 - January 12 2017

Greystones Childminders Group: meets on Tuesday during term time from 10.00-11.30 at St Gabriel’s Church, Dobbin Hill, S11. All childminders welcome.

Greystones Playmates: a group for parents, carers and pre-school children on Fridays during term time from 9.45-11.15 at St Gabriel’s Church, Dobbin Hill, S11. For more information email greystonesplaymates@gmail.com.

Explore The Stories In The Woods: The Magical Woods and Superheroes! Fun, creative, outdoor activities for families. Do your kids love being creative and exploring outdoors? These sessions promise to be lots of fun and give your kids a chance to let their imaginations run wild in the woods! The Magical Woods – Making spells, potions, goblin homes and wands create your own enchanted stories in the ancient woods! Thursday evenings. Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane, Sheffield. For more details, please contact www.growtheatre.org.uk

Pre-school children: Every Wednesday Amanda from Rhythm & rhyme hosts Music & song 9.30am Come along and join in the fun, Music and Song is a lovely way to introduce your child to music, sound and musical instruments. For one hour we have a Sing-a-long to interactive songs, play games, socialise and enjoy the music with your preschool child - First session is FREE normally £3.50 per child. Followed by The Venue “teenies” film club at 10.45am – the film club allows pre–school children to experience all the fun of the cinema in a child friendly setting including bean bags and big screen picture & sound. Cost is only £1 per child – small fee for adult refreshments (tea & coffee) No need for tickets just come along and bring your popcorn! The Venue, Stocksbridge. For more information call us on 0114 2838692 or email Deborah.frith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Children’s Football Training: every Saturday morning, between 9-11am at Tapton School, Crosspool, Sheffield. For children age 4 to 14 years, boys and girls of all ability levels. Just turn up any Saturday morning for a free first session.

Children’s and Young Person’s High Quality Visual Art sessions: in fun and friendly small class situation. Children have a chance to learn new skills and develop their creativity using a wide variety of materials and techniques with fully qualified artist-educator Ellie Somerset - with over 12 years of art teaching experience. We use all sorts of drawing materials, painting, printmaking, clay, modroc, wire and felt making amongst others. The Little Art Studio in Walkley runs the following sessions: Two NEW Tuesdays classes: (7 -12’s) 4pm - 5.20pm AND (14 - 19’s) 5.30pm - 7.45pm. Also still running: Wednesdays (7 - 12’s) 4pm - 5.20pm AND (10 - 15’s) 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All £9 session fully inclusive. Further information website www.thelittleartstudio.co.uk or email: ellie@thelittleartstudio.co.uk or text only 07941699950. Bookable. Holiday clubs also available, check website for information.

Pyjama Drama: Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme of classes and parties from six months to seven years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new imaginary adventure! Our current Sheffield classes are for toddlers and preschool and are held in Meersbrook church, Chesterfield Road on Tuesdays mornings. Come along for a 3 week trial and see how Pyjama Drama can boost your child’s development. We visit Schools and Nurseries and run parties too! Contact Gemma 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com www.facebook.com/pyjamadramasheffield Tweet @pyjamadramasheff

CONCORD ALLSTARS FREE MUSIC LESSONS: Sheffield’s National Champion junior marching band offers lessons in brass, percussion and dance and the opportunity to perform as a musical ensemble. New members always welcome - no experience required - all equipment provided f.o.c. Saturdays 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Croft House Centre, Garden Street S1 4BJ. Tel : 2491460 or email : rcs@concord.org.uk

Mini Merlins Parent & Baby/Toddler Group: Mylnhurst School Ecclesall. Meets every Tuesday in term times 9.15-10.30am. Meet for play, chat and a cuppa! With singing session included. £2 per child/ £1 siblings. For more info call Sophie on 07870 829601.

Want to learn a new skill in the holidays?: A new set of courses designed especially for kids 12+ at JG Graves Discovery Centre, Ecclesall woods. Learn green woodwork and safe hand tool work and make a flowerpot man for the garden, learn the art of writing with fire or how to survive in the woods, willow basket weaving, lantern making and more. More information and contact details for the tutor on www.greenfoxcrafts.co.uk To Book - www.ecclesallwoodscraftcourses.co.uk or ring 0114 2356348. Ecclesall woods craft courses on facebook. greenfoxwildcrafts on facebook

Funky Monkeys: The sessions offer a fun & lively mix of physical activities/sports skills, fun games including parachute play, dancing & action songs. The sessions will also teach through play essential skills like agility, balance & co-ordination. Thursday mornings, Meersbrook Park URC Church opposite Pets at Home. Friday mornings Dore & Totley URC church, Totley Brook Rd, off Abbeydale Rd Sth. Contact Sarah 0114 236 2110 or beafunkymonkey@btinternet.com for further details or to book.

Family Event: Saturday Sessions. Every first Saturday of the month. (Millennium Gallery). Every fourth Saturday of the month. (Weston Park). 1–4pm. Need a break from shopping with the kids? Why not drop by the Millennium Gallery or Weston Park and do something hands-on and fun as a family. These informal sessions are suitable for all ages and all abilities – just join in. Free, no need to book.

Family Event: Creation Station Little Explorers: Every Monday during term time. 10.30–11.30am. Weston Park. £5 per session or £30 for 7. Please book in advance on 0114 2782655 or learning@museums-sheffield.org.uk. We understand it can be tricky providing your child with the right balance of education and entertainment. So we’ve joined up with the award winning Creation Station to bring you arts and crafts Exploration sessions – the perfect solution for all your child’s creativity needs with no stress or mess for you to worry about. Suitable for 1-5 years.

Family Event: Discovery Days. Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the school holidays, 1–4pm. Weston Park. Free, no need to book. Suitable for 1–5 years. Join us at Weston Park for our drop-in Discovery Days where Sheffield’s collections inspire the whole family to get creative. Please note all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Children Sewing classes: New Young & Teen Designers Stitch Club classes. From 8 years upwards, approved Learning destination. Email: info@sewinthecity.co.uk for more information or call Danielle on 07944332652. www.sewinthecity.co.uk

Growtheatre: runs 2 weekly youth theatre sessions on Thursday evenings during term time. They take place in the Woodland Discovery Centre and surrounding woodlands in Ecclesall Woods. The Youth Theatre is a great opportunity for young people to have fun, meet new friends and contribute to and learn about every part of the theatrical process. Not just acting but also learning outdoor skills, prop-making, script-writing, set-building & special effects. Juniors (Years 3 & 4): 5.00 – 6.00pm. Intermediates (Years 5-7): 6.00 – 7.30pm. www.growtheatre.org.uk

RuggerEd’s Tag Rugby Coaching: for 3-9 year old boys and girls. All sessions are £7 per session pay as you play. Abbeydale Sports Club Abbeydale Road South, S17 3LJ. Session times are: Saturday (9.30am to 10:30am). Sunday, (9am to 10am), (10.15am to 11.15am), (11.30am to 12.30pm). Open to boys and girls aged 3 to 6. High Storrs School. Tuesday, Under 7′s Skills session – 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Under 8′s Skills Session – 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Thursday, Under 6’s Skill Session – 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Sheffield Tigers RUFC, Dore Moor, Hathersage Road, Sheffield S17 3AB. Every Sunday at 10:15 to 11:45am. For boys and girls aged 7-9 years old. To book or for further details contact: Sandra Chandler Tel: 0114 2745997 or 07748 632182. E:Mail: sandraChandler@RuggerEds.co.uk. Hillsborough Arena. Every Saturday Morning, (9am – 10am), (10:15am-11:15am). Stocksbridge Leisure Centre. Every Sunday Morning 9am – 10am. To book or for further details contact: Greg Tel: 07880 198014. E: Mail: GregNoble@RuggerEds.co.uk

SoccerEd’s football coaching: for 5-9 Year Olds. Sheffield University Goodwin Sports Centre, Opposite Weston Park Hospital. Saturday morning, (9am to 10am), (10am to 11am). All sessions are £7.00 per session (pay as you play). To book a session or enquire about SoccerEds coming into your school to provide weekly sessions starting with a free taster please contact: SoccerEds Operations Manager: Will Stubbs. E-mail: WillStubbs@SoccerEds.co.uk

NetballEd’s netball coaching: for 3-11 Year Olds. Based at King Ecgbert School, Totley Brook Road, Totley. S17 3QU. Session 1 (3 to 7 year olds), 9am-10am. Session 2 (8 to 11 year olds) 10.15-11.15am. To book a session or enquire about NetballEds coming into your school to provide weekly sessions starting with a free taster session please contact: fionaroberts@netballeds.co.uk

MINIMOVEZ FUN FITNESS: new, funky exercise classes, specifically tailored for 2-5 year olds. Each session is a 40 minute, action packed workout, all to music. The programme has been designed in line with the Early Years Foundation Stage, developing little ones gross and fine motor skills, as well as aiding physical, social and emotional health. Classes contribute towards the NHS recommended 180 minutes a day physical activity for under-fives. Classes are held at Tapton Hall S10 and Mylnhurst School S11 weekday mornings term-time. For further information or to book a FREE TASTER see www.minimovez.com or call Alex 07787167584/Steph 07838818743.

Creative Kids Art Club: with Sharon, exploring different artistic techniques from painting to sculpture, 7-14 years. Fridays. Beauchief Baptist church 6.30 - 8.00. £6 a lesson contact Sharon 07570779222

Children’s Community Choir: for ages 4+ - 10+ at Saint Andrew’s Psalter Lane Church, S11 8YL. Wednesday afternoon during term time. Door open 3.00 for refreshments. Singing starts 3.30 till 4.00. We sing world, folk and popular music. Suggested donation £1 per session. Contact 2686645 for more information.

Young and Teen Designer Stitch Club: new Saturday classes for ages eight to 12 and 13-17 years (£8 per session); Sew in the City - the Sheffield Sewing Lounge, Nichols Building, Shalesmoor ( 07944332652 or www.sewinthecity.co.uk).

Site Gallery Young Producers: new, free group for 14-19 years olds who are passionate about visual art, film and performance where they can create artwork, learn new creative skills and host events for the public, Site Gallery, Brown Street, Thursdays, 5.30pm-7.30pm (cassie.kill@sitegallery.org, 2812077).

Singing in the Gallery: weekly group of 11-18 year who meet to sing together and write new music inspired by the different exhibitions on show, Site Gallery, Brown Street, Saturdays 2pm-3.30pm (cassie.kill@sitegallery.org, 2812077).

New Easy Street Drama Academy Classes: in Eckington for children aged 9 upwards, Eckington Business Centre, Saturdays, 10am; classes at Westbourne School, Broomhill, Saturdays, for six years upwards from 9.15am, nine years upwards, 10am (£4, salfm_tyspa@hotmail.co.uk)

Easy Street Academy: three hours of Dance, Drama and Vocal Coaching, includes LAMDA tuition, Little London Road, Heeley, Saturdays, 9.30am till 12.30pm (£18, contact salfm_tyspa@hotmail.co.uk for more info and an application form.

Saturday Morning Children’s Art Club: with Liz, discover new artists, techniques and materials, newcomers welcome, Westbourne Junior School, Broomhill, 9:30am-11am (£8 per lesson, Liz 0798 894 5277, booking essential).

Angelina Ballerina Dance Academy: unique story based dance classes based on Angelina Ballerina for children aged 2 years 10 months to 6 years, maximum of 12 per class with the emphasis on fun and imagination and includes Angelina Ballerina character visits, Dance Unlimited Studios, Unit 4c, Nursery Works, Little London Road, S8 0UJ. (info@danceunlimitedsheffield.co.uk, www.dancesheffield.co.uk, 07570 790382).

Childrens Ballet & Tap classes: for children aged 18 months +, also new and late starters for ballet and tap classes aged 7 and upwards. at new Dance Unlimited Studios, Unit 4c, Nursery Works, Little London Road (info@danceunlimitedsheffield.co.uk, www.dancesheffield.co.uk, 07570 790382).

Childrens Street Dance: Dance Unlimited are offering a selection of new street dance and jazz dance classes suitable for children aged 3 - 12 years old. Fun classes focusing on learning different styles of street, commercial and jazz dance as well as developing confidence and social skills. Classes split by age Unit 4c, Nursery Works, Little London Road (info@danceunlimitedsheffield.co.uk, www.dancesheffield.co.uk, 07570 790382).

Dancing Classes: children’s classes in Ballet, Tap, Modern, Funky Dance and Freestyle, Constance Grant Dance Centre, Psalter Lane. (info and booking, email info@cgdc.co.uk or 2662124).

Little Kickers: approved football training for children aged 18 months to seven, a positive, fun-filled pre-school football programme executed in a friendly, pressure-free environment learning Invaluable social skills like listening, sharing, taking turns and teamwork and emphasis on simple learning concepts like colours and numbers whilst also improving their basic balance, agility and co-ordination. Classes in Woodhouse, Netheredge, Millhouses, Dronfield and Norton...(Becky Morton, 0114 4491373/ 07532 180852 or email bmorton@littlekickers for further details)..

Rockface: new group for ages 10-18 singing pop and rock songs and classics in the ‘Glee’ style, Burton Street Project, Hillsborough, every Monday from 5.15pm to 6.45pm (£2 per session, www.inyerfacearts.com, Hilary 2830431).

Badminton Coaching: for Beginners and Improvers aged 6+, sessions include a mixture of fun and technical activities and are enjoyable and challenging, Abbeydale Park Badminton Club, Abbeydale Road South, Tuesdays 4.30pm-6pm and 6pm-7.30pm and Saturdays 9.30am-11am and 11am-12.30pm (Vicki Smith 2376528 or email vict25@btinternet.com).

Stars Theatre Arts School: classes in drama, musical theatre, ballet, tap and modern dance from 5+ years, Archer Lane, Millhouses (2555310, email stars-theatre-arts@hotmail.com).

Soccer Kids: children’s football training for boys and girls ages four to 13 of all ability level, Tapton School, Darwin Lane, Crosspool, Saturdays, 9am-11am (£3.50-£4, first session free, just turn up and register).

Star Strikers FC: boys and girls of any ability can join Saturday School, Derek Dooley Sports and Community Centre, Weston View, Crookes, Saturdays, ages four to six, 10:30am-11:30am, seven to nine, 11.30am-12.30pm, 10-12 year olds 12;30pm -1:30pm and Tuesday evening sessions for ages 8-16, U- Mix Centre, Asline Road, Lowfield, 5pm- 6pm (£4 per session, contact Joe 07964227667, Andy 07770515110, email StarStrikers.24@gmail.com, www.starstrikersfc.co.uk).

Broomhill Music: classes for ages 4+ led by a qualified and experienced music teacher, general musicianship groups for 4-6s and 6+; keyboard groups for 7+. Saturdays, Broomhill Methodist Church, Fulwood Road (free first session, www.broomhillmusic.co.uk, Helen Gaunt 2680862).

Children’s Art Club: for ages 7-12 in small, friendly art class run by artist Gill Gathercole who will help develop artistic skills in a creative and fun way. Lots of drawing and painting also design, papier mache and claywork. Planet Pot, Hangingwater Road, Nethergreen, Mondays, 4.30pm-6pm (£7 per week, 07941 013307, ggpaint@yahoo.co,uk).

Concord AllStars Junior Marching Band: new members invited for brass, percussion and dance instruction for youngsters aged 8 to 13. All equipment provided free - no previous experience needed. Croft House Settlement, Garden Street, Saturdays, 10am to noon (all visitors and parents welcomed, 2491460, email rcs@concord.org.uk).

Little Ninja’s Karate Classes: for five to seven-year-olds, Hillsborough Trinity Methodist Church Hall (opposite the bowling green) Middlewood Road, Mondays, 5pm-6pm; The Burton Street Project, Burton Street, Fit4All Sports Hall, Wednesdays, 5pm-6pm (Debbie or Stan Knighton, 2853303, email debbie@sku.org.uk).

Activate: fortnightly children’s club run by Asperger’s Children and Carers Together for children aged three to 12 with Aspergers and High Functioning Autism, their siblings and their parents, laying on such activities as arts and crafts, sports, computers, lego and playmobile and animation, and a relaxation room plus separate room where parents can relax and get a cup of tea or coffee, St Marys Community Centre, Bramall Lane, Saturday, 9.45am-12.15pm. A similar Teenager Club running on alternate at the same venue takes place on Tuesday, 7pm-9pm (www.acctsheffield.org.uk, Emma 07527 824034).

Cool New Crochet Classes: ages eight to 14 can learn the simple techniques to make funky scarves, blankets, accessories and more, all materials and snacks provided, Nichols Building, Shalesmoor, Saturdays, 9.45-11am (£40 or £6 per session, email lynlockwood70@yahoo.co.uk, 07816 355782).

Hotshots School of Basketball:, boys and girls aged six to 11, All Saints Sports Centre during term time, Thursdays, 5pm-6.30pm (£2.50); Boys, 11-18, All Saints Sports Centre, Saturdays, 10am-11.30am (£2.50).

Boys’ Brigade: activities in fun/friendly environment, Wesley Hall, Crookes, Wednesdays, ages 6-10, 6pm-7pm, ages 10-16, 7-45pm-9-15pm (Brian Betts, 07734 304020).

Sheffield Theatre School: classes in ballet, tap, freestyle and jazz for ages four to adult. Relaxed atmosphere, annual show and IDTA exams. Millhouses area (2364006).

Act One Drama Studio: weekly drama and acting classes and holiday workshops for children aged four to adult. LAMDA examinations, production classes, directed by professional actors, CRB checked with First Aid certificates, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Monday, Tuesday, Friday evenings and Saturday daytime (£8 per two-hour session, 07904 339024, email: info@actonedramastudio.co.uk, www.actonedramastudio.co.uk).

Young Cinema Saturday Club: activities for children followed by a family film, Showroom Cinema, every Saturday from midday, with the film starting at 1pm (£6 for under 15s, includes club activity, packed lunch and movie, £4 entry to movie for accompanying adults).

Discovery Time: storytelling, crafts and puzzles suitable for ages four to 11 and linked to the museum displays, Weston Park Museum, Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 12.45pm and 2pm–2.45pm (free, places which are limited to 15 children can be booked 30 minutes before each session and are allocated on a first come first served basis).

Activity Cart: creative fun suitable for ages four to 11 moves around the building, Weston Park Museum, school holidays and weekends, 11.30am–3.45pm (free, drop in).

Painting and Drawing Classes: for ages seven to 14 with experienced tutor/ artist Pamela Marshall, small friendly classes (maximum of 10 students) with fun-to-learn subjects including cartoons, animals and landscapes, with lots of individual attention, Thursdays, 6.30pm-8pm (2748635).

The Edge Climbing Centre: runs a variety of children’s indoor climbing clubs suitable for all abilities: Rock-Stars, starter course for seven year-olds; Edge-Masters for more advanced climbers; Fri-Night Club for young people between 13-17 years and the Jets club for elite advanced young climbers, sessions run mid-week after school, weekends and throughout the schools holidays, The Edge Climbing Centre, John Street (www.sheffieldclimbing.com, 2758899).

Sheffield Baby Massage: informal and totally baby-led classes suitable for babies from newborn to about one year or very mobile where you will learn a new set of strokes and by the end of the course know everything you need to give baby a full body massage as well as gentle exercises and specific ways of relieving common complaints, Tuesdays, 10am-11.30am, close to Sheffield city centre, private tuition also available in your own home (£50 for five weeks, nappies/wipes, refreshments, oil and handouts of strokes included, Charlotte Hussey 2706288, sheffieldbabymassage@gmail.com, www.sheffieldbabymassage.co.uk).

Sing and Sign: learn baby signing with the UK’s original and most popular baby signing classes, now in their eighth year, classes every week day in and around Sheffield (www.singandsignsheffield.co.uk, Liz 07765 077451).

Twirling Tots - Mummy & Me: pre school dance class for tots aged from 18 months with focus on fun, building motor and social skills and using lots of colourful props and well known songs to make a child’s first dance experience a positive one at new Dance Unlimited Studios, Unit 4c, Nursery Works, Little London Road (info@danceunlimitedsheffield.co.uk, www.dancesheffield.co.uk, 07570 790382).

Little Rackets: fun and sporting skills for three to five year old, keep fit with active team games, music, throwing and catching, bat and ball skills, building confidence and friendship and having fun, St Oswald’s Scout Hut, Archer Lane, Millhouses, Tuesday and Thursday mornings (www.littlerackets@gmail.com, 07958213649).

Baby Bright Eyes: fun French for 0-3’s, Walkley Community Centre, Fir Street (off South Road), Walkley, Mondays, 10am – 11am (07940 990981).

Little Stars: ballet, tap and free expressive movement classes for 3+ years, Archer Lane, Millhouses (2555310, email stars-theatre-arts@hotmail.com).

Noodle Performance Arts: performing arts classes for two to five year olds with music, singing, dance, drama and lots of fun. Themed classes to help improve confidence, develop skills and encourage creativity. Classes available on Thursdays and Saturdays in Beighton, Mondays and Tuesdays in Dronfield, Wednesdays in Crookes, Tuesdays and Thursdays in Ecclesall and Fridays in Totley (Nikki 07984-461711, e-mail nikki@noodleperformancerts.com / www.noodleperformancearts.com).

Tots and Toes Pre School Dance Class: creative dance class designed for young girls and boys 2½ years plus, lots of fun, music and expressive movement, June Gill Studio, Caxton Road, Broomhill, Thursdays. 2pm to 2.45pm (07768474952 or email sarah.ebennett@btinternet.com).

Rattle and Roll Music Classes: suitable for under fives, unique interactive music classes full of percussion playing, dancing time, puppets, parachute ride, bubbles and much more, Little London Road and Mount View Pre-School, Derbyshire Lane, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, special sessions during half term (07412 696800, email Anne@rattleandrollmusic.co.uk, www.rattleandrollmusic.co.uk).

Baby Bricks: weekly mother and baby day hosted by Red Bricks Cafe The Nichols Building, every Tuesday 11am-6pm.

Stepping Stones: under fives and carers welcome for singing, bible story, crafts, refreshments, fun, St. Columba’s Church, Manchester Road, Crosspool, Friday and every second Friday in the month, 1.45pm-2.45pm (07870 132471).

Stepping Stones: Baby and Toddler Group, free relaxing and welcoming group of mums and dads., free drinks and snacks provided, art and crafts, story time and singing, Hanover Hall, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Fridays (during term time), 10am until noon (07887 606641).

Baby and Toddler Group: free relaxing and welcoming group of local and city wide mums and dads chatting and supporting each other through the joys and pain of parenthood, free drinks and snacks, art and crafts, storytime and singing, Hanover Hall, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, every Friday (during term time), 10am until noon (07887 606641).

Baby-friendly Book Group: reading group for grown-ups where (pre-walking) babies are welcome in the Greystones area every four to six weeks for a relaxed and informal discussion about a book chosen by members of the group (Rachel, 07941 454195 or email matthewandrachel@hotmail.co.uk).

Jack-in-a-Box Music Group: fun singing and music classes for parents, carers and their babies and children up to 4+ years taught by qualified nursery/primary school teacher. Interactive music with percussion instruments, puppets & pictures, singing a variety of songs from traditional nursery rhymes, action and movement songs. Half hour classes + half hour play & refreshments. Classes held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings in newly refurbished premises in Fulwood, close to Forge Dam Park (for free trial session phone Jillian on 07712 463424 / 2301516).

Potty Pre-Schoolers: Planet Pot, Hangingwater Road, Nethergreen, open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10am-5pm, Sundays, 11am-4pm, every day during school holidays. Now also at Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge (2306479, www.planetpot.co.uk, email jon@planetpot.co.uk or kate@planetpot.co.uk).

Toddlers Yoga: classes at the Old Junior School, Sharrow, Tuesdays, 10am (Concessions for siblings. Babes in arms free, Nicola 07739490143, email pregnantyogini@hotmail.com, www.pregnantyogini.com).

Sheffield Tigers RUFC, Dore Moor, Hathersage Road, Sheffield S17 3AB, Every Sunday at 10:15 to 11:45am. For boys and girls aged 7-9 years old. To book a session please contact: Sandra Chandler Tel:0114 2745997 or 07748 632182. E:Mail: sandraChandler@RuggerEds.co.uk