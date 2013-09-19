Listings: Courses & Workshops

January 5 - January 12 2017

Ecclesall Textile School; New Year Workshops 2017: Includes materials, equipment, tuition and refreshments. Friday 6th January. Create With Wool. Cozy up with wool for an afternoon and create either a scarf or a wool picture using dry needle or nu-nu felting. Have a go with an embellisher machine too! Saturday 7th January 10 -1. Getting to Know a Sewing machine. Whether you are starting from scratch or last used a machine at school then this workshop will get you going using different feet and settings and provide lots of hints and tips. £30. Monday evenings 6.30–9. 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th January. Clothes Making Course. Making, Reading & using patterns to make your own garments. Work at your pace with lots of support. £95. Saturday 14th January 10-3. Paint & Stitch. Play with a range of textile art materials and techniques and take home lots of knowledge & samples as well as your own landscape, seascape or abstract design £60. Sunday 15th January 10–3. Machine Embroidery. Watch demonstrations of techniques, have a go and then create your own design to make into a bag, cushion or hanging £50. Friday 20th January 10–3. Patchwork. Learn different photo transfer techniques, stabilizing stretchy fabrics etc. to get going with your own memory quilt £50. Saturday 4th February & Sunday 5th February 10-3. Dress in a Weekend. Stitch yourself a 50’s style dress to fit YOU, learning clothes making skills all in one weekend. £95. For more info or to book a place contact Helen Moyes moyeshelen@gmail.com 07967119591.

Spanish – Intermediate/Advanced: 2 small, established, friendly classes, restarting after the Xmas break look to recruit new members. Conversation, speaking, writing, translation and a bit of grammar. Individual attention. Mondays or Fridays 10-12. For more information, contact Tony – a.m.trippett@Sheffield.ac.uk, 07896107137.

Running With Scissors: Clothes Making – 8 Week Course. 3 courses available: Wed evenings 6pm- 8.30. Starts 4th Jan, starts 15th March, Starts 24th May, £240. Soft Furnishings (Curtains, Roman Blinds, Cushions) – 5 weeks Course.Monday Mornings 10am- 12.30. Starts 9th Jan £150. Kitchen Skin Care/ Beauty Products – Saturday 7th Jan 10am – 12.30 £40. Beaded Jewellery Making – Saturday 14th Jan 10 am – 12.30 £35. Macrame - Plant Pot Hanger- Sat 14th Jan 2-5pm £35. Sewing Machines For Beginners – 3 courses available: Saturday 21st Jan 10am – 12.30, Saturday 4th February 2- 4.20pm, Saturday 4th March 10am – 12.30, £38. Curtains For Beginners - Saturday 21st Jan, 2pm- 4.30 £38. Patch Work – Secret Star Blanket Day – 10 am – 4pm Saturday 22nd Jan £60. Patch Work Finishing Techniques – 10am- 12.30 Saturday 12th February £40. Clothes Up cycling Evening -7-9pm £5 Thurs 26th Jan. Knitting For Beginners – 10am – 4pm Saturday 28th Jan £45. Professional Lampshade Making- 2 courses available: 10am – 1pm Sat 4th February & Sat 18th March £40. Circle Skirt in a Day- Sun 29th Jan 10-4pm £60. Sewing Skills: Apron Making 10am – 1pm Saturday 11th February £40. Zips and Buttons – 10am – 4pm Saturday 18th February £55. Crochet For Beginners – 10am – 4pm Sunday 19th February £55. Crochet For Improvers – Intermediate Bird Project 6pm- 8.30 Tues 10th Jan £35. Resin Jewellery/ Accessories Mini Course – Tues 21st AND 28th March 6pm- 8.30 £50. Willow Weaving – Make a Bird Table- 10am – 4pm Saturday 25th February £55. Ceramics – Personalised Jewellery and Accessories 10am – 12.30 Sun 26th Feb £40. Tie Making -Sat 4th March 2-5pm £35. Free Hand Machine Embroidery – 10am – 4pm Saturday 5th March £60. Resin Accessories and Beaded Jewellery Mini Course - Tues 21st and Tues 28th March £60. Screen Printing with Embroidery Hoops – 10am – 4pm Sunday 12th March £55. Mums & Daughter Day – Work together to make a floral table center, candle in a cup and sew a purse for each other in time for mothering Sunday. Sat 25th March 10- 4pm £60. (14 years plus). Join our mailing list! Hen parties and private groups catered for. Bring your own sewing machine, or book one of ours for our sewing workshops. For more information check out our website [http://www.rwssheffield.co.uk<http://www.rwssheffield.co.uk/]www.rwssheffield.co.uk<http://www.rwssheffield.co.uk/> or e-mail info@rwssheffield.co.uk<mailto:info@rwssheffield.co.uk> Workshops are held at Hagglers Corner on Queens Road S2 4DU.

POTTERY WORKSHOPS - SHEFFIELD 10: Come and enjoy working with clay to hand build your own items for yourself or as gifts. Various evenings 7pm to 9pm or daytime classes 11am to 1pm - beginners particularly welcome - no previous experience necessary - small, cosy workshop. £12.50 per session. Ready made pottery also available to decorate for special occasions - paint/sign an item for a wedding, anniversary, birthday, hen party etc - mobile pot painting sessions available to book for parties, team building and social events. Baby hand/foot prints in clay and decorated. Telephone 07706 778869 for details.

Drawing for Fun with Tim Bye: Fancy drawing as part of a relaxed sketch club? Then join ‘Drawing for Fun’! An ongoing (term time) weekly drawing club with tutor Tim Bye offering a variety of projects and themes to spark your imagination. Wednesdays 6.30pm – 8pm. £72. 11th January – 15th February. Book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us 0114 272 3970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

Images of Art: “The Romans to Rodin Part 2: Masterworks of Western Art “ with tutor John Travis. Course starts Tuesday 10th January 2017, 10.30am to 12.30pm. Banner Cross Methodist Church, Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield. £70 for ten week course. All welcome.Contact Sylvia 01709 378735.

Images of Art: “The Renaissance in England and its Northern European Counterparts” with tutor John Travis.Course starts Wednesday 11th January 2017, 10.30am to 12.30pm. Millhouses Methodist Church, Springfield Road, Sheffield. £70 for ten week course. All welcome.Contact Sylvia 01709 378735.

Local History - Know Your Sheffield: how Sheffielders lived and worked from Victorians to today. Social and industrial history through images, maps and writings of the period. From heavy steel and cutlery, through the Wars to 20th century change. Know what to look out for around the city. Summer trips. Suits beginners and people building on existing knowledge. Tuesday evenings, 6-8pm. from 17th Jan.. The Circle (Voluntary Action Sheffield), 33 Rockingham Lane, Sheffield S1 4FW (off West St.) WEA enquiries (0114) 242 3609, fees £73.00 for 11 weeks, & concs. Book on www.wea.org.uk/yh or emailrobin@lydia4711.plus.com.

WEA Creative Writing Workshops: 1. Ecclesall Library starting Tuesday 10th. 2. Greenhill Library starting Wednesday 11th january 7 to 9pm. for 11 weeks. Tutor: Liz Cashdan. 3. Writing for Children: Quaker Meeting House, (near Cathedral) starting Friday 13th January 10.15 am to 12.15 pm for 11 weeks: Tutor: Liz Cashdan. Enroll through WEA website or on the day. Enquiries to Liz: 01142 368361 or lizcashdan@gmail.com

Lino Cut Printmaking: beginners three week course Saturday 7th, 14th and 21st January 10 - 1pm. Also beginners Collograph Printmaking course Saturday January 28th, February 4th and 11th 10 - 1pm. Begin 2017 learning how to produce bold, dramatic and colourful prints in a wonderful light filled, spacious and friendly city centre venue. £35.00 for each three week course. For more information or to book on the website: www.arthousesheffield.co.uk. Or call: 0114 2723970.

Spoon Carving weekend: for beginners at the beautiful Longshaw estate. April 8th /9th 2017 10.00am – 5.00pm. £140.00. Spoon carving is a fantastic introduction into green woodwork and one that can provide a lifetime’s enjoyment. It is a fantastic skill to learn as it can be done anywhere, with few tools and very little space. On this course we will learn to carve a selection of wooden utensils that you can use in your home using three tools, an axe, a carving knife and a spoon knife. Please see my website for more info and booking www.greenfoxwildcrafts.co.uk or get in touch greenfoxwildcrafts@gmail.com 07758193741.

FREE COMPUTER CLASSES across Sheffield: Struggling with digital technology and getting online? Want to apply for jobs or the benefits you are entitled to? We can help! Call 0114 399 1070 to find out where the nearest drop-in computer class is to you. Classes in libraries and community centres throughout the city. (Brought to you by Sheffield Online - a Heeley Development Trust project). www.sheffieldonline.net

ART FOR ALL in Crosspool: A friendly course for all abilities. All materials and equipment provided. Venue: St John’s Scout HQ, Benty Lane, Crosspool, S10 5NF starting Friday 13th January for 10 weeks (2-4pm). Cost: £10 if you receive the basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

ART FOR ALL in Meersbrook: A friendly course for all abilities. All materials and equipment provided. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting Friday 13th January for 10 weeks (10am-12pm). Cost: £10 if you receive the basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

FAMILY HISTORY in Ecclesall: Go online to research your family tree! Venue: Ecclesall Library, S11 9PL starting Tuesday 17th January for 10 weeks (10am-12pm). Cost: £10 if you receive the basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

FAMILY HISTORY in Meersbrook: Go online to research your family tree! Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting Friday 20th January for 10 weeks (12.30-2.30pm). Cost: £10 if you receive the basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) in Meersbrook & Lowfield: English language classes for people wanting to learn English as a foreign language. 2 x 2 hour sessions a week. Pre-entry and Entry 1 plus Level 1 at Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL starting early January for 10 weeks. Entry 3 at The U-Mix Centre, (next to Lowfield School) S2 4UJ. Cost: £70 or £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

ENGLISH (UP TO LEVEL 2) in Meersbrook: Attain a recognized literacy qualification up to Level 2 (GCSE A-C equivalent). Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting Wednesday 18th January for 10 weeks (9.30-11.30am). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

MATHS (UP TO LEVEL 2) in Meersbrook: Attain a recognized numeracy qualification up to Level 2 (GCSE A-C equivalent).Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting Thursday 19th January for 10 weeks (9.30-11.30am). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

SOCIAL MEDIA FOR BEGINNERS in Meersbrook: An introduction to Facebook, Twitter and other popular social media channels. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting in January for 5 weeks (Mondays 1-3pm). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

IT ESSENTIALS in Meersbrook: A range of 10 and 12 week computer courses from beginners to levels 1 and 2. Learn how to use MS Office applications such as Excel and PowerPoint. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting Monday 9th January. 2 classes: Monday 10am-12pm & 12.30-2.30pm. Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60/£70 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

KEEP FIT AND HAVE FUN (WOMEN ONLY) in Heeley: Suitable for all levels of fitness/age. Venue: Heeley Institute, S2 3AF starting in January 2017, (Mondays 10.30am-11.30am). Cost: £10 for 10 weeks or £1 a session. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

SWIMMING (WOMEN ONLY) in Heeley: Beginners to experienced swimmers with a female lifeguard/instructor. Venue: Heeley Swimming Pool, S8 0XQ from starting in January 2017 (10.30am-11.30am). Cost: £2 a session. For further info please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

YOGA FITNESS (WOMEN ONLY) in Heeley: Venue: Heeley Institute, S2 3AF from starting in January 2017 (Tuesdays 9.30am-10.30am). Cost: £10 or 10 weeks or £1 a session. For further info please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

TABLETS FOR ALL in Crosspool: A 10 week course for those wanting to get the most out of their Tablet or iPad. Venue: St John’s Scout Hut, Benty Lane, S10 5NF. Course starts in January for 10 weeks (Mondays 1.00-3.00pm). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

TABLETS FOR ALL in Banner Cross: A 10 week course or those wanting to get the most out of their Tablet or iPad. Venue: Banner Cross Methodist Church, S11 9PE. Course starts in January for 10 weeks (Wednesdays 10am-12pm). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

TABLETS FOR ALL in Ecclesfield: A 10 week course for those wanting to get the most out of their Tablet or iPad. Venue: Ecclesfield Library, S35 9UA. Course starts in January (Thursdays 10am-12pm) for 10 weeks. Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

TABLETS FOR ALL in Abbeydale: A 10 week course for those wanting to get the most out of their Tablet or iPad. Venue: St. John the Evangelist, Abbeydale, S17 3LE. Course starts in January (Thursdays 1.30-3.30pm). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

TABLETS FOR ALL in Ranmoor: A 10 week course for those wanting to get the most out of their Tablet or iPad. Venue: Ranmoor Parish Centre S10 3GX. Course starts in January (Fridays 2pm-4pm). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

TABLETS FOR ALL in Bradway: A 5 week course for those wanting to get to know the basics from their Tablet or iPad. Venue: Bradway Community Hall, S17 4QR. Course starts in January (Tuesdays 2pm-4pm). Cost: £10 To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

TABLETS FOR ALL in Bents Green: A 5 week course for those wanting to get to know the basics from their Tablet or iPad. Venue: Bents Green Methodist Church, S11 7PU. Course starts in January (Tuesdays 10am -12pm). Cost: £10. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

TABLETS FOR ALL in Nether Green: A 5 week course for those wanting to get to know the basics from their Tablet or iPad. Venue: Beacon Methodist Church, Nether Green, S11 7EH. Course starts in January (Wednesdays 2.30 - 4.30pm). Cost: £10. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

CHILDCARE (LEVEL 1) in Meersbrook: For those interested in working in an early years setting. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting in January for 14 weeks (Wednesdays 9.30-12pm). To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 250 0613 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

SPANISH FOR BEGINNERS in Meersbrook: Come and learn how to speak basic Spanish in a relaxed atmosphere, to enable you to get by on holiday. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting Tuesday 10th January for 10 weeks (10am-12pm). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

SPANISH (Moving On) in Meersbrook: Come and improve your Spanish in a relaxed atmosphere, to enable you to converse on holiday. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting in January for 10 weeks (Thursdays 12.45-2.45pm). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

YOGA in Heeley: A gentle weekly beginners course for patients of Sloan Medical Centre wishing to reap the benefits of yoga. Don’t forget a bottle of water! Wear loose clothes and socks. Venue: Sloan Medical Centre, S8 0YH, starting Monday 16th January (12.45-1.45pm). Cost: £1 a week. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

YOGA in Totley: A gentle weekly class suitable for beginners or anyone just wishing to reap the benefits of yoga. Don’t forget a bottle of water! Wear loose clothes and socks. Venue: Dore & Totley United Reformed Church, S17 3QS, starting Tuesday 17th January (Tuesdays 1.15-2.45pm). Cost from £10 for the course. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

YOGA in Abbeydale: A gentle weekly class suitable for beginners or anyone just wishing to reap the benefits of yoga. Don’t forget a bottle of water! Wear loose clothes and socks. Venue: Abbeydale Park Rackets & Fitness Club, S17 3LJ, starting Wednesday 18th January (1.15-2.45pm). Cost from £10 for the course. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

YOGA in Crosspool: A gentle class suitable for beginners or anyone just wishing to reap the benefits of yoga. Don’t forget a bottle of water! Wear loose clothes and socks. Venue: Church of St Columba, S10 5PL, starting Thursday 19th January (Thursdays 12.15-1.45pm & 2.00-3.30). Cost from £10 for the course. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

SKILLS FOR VOLUNTEERS in Meersbrook: An inspirational course which helps adults to develop the skills and confidence to be volunteers. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, starting Monday 16th January for 10 weeks (9.45-11.45am). This is a FREE course (the first and last sessions will be 2.5hrs). To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

LOOK AFTER YOUR HEALTH in Meersbrook: A fun, participatory new course exploring health and wellbeing in the community. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, starting Monday 16th January for 10 weeks (Mondays 12.45-2.45pm). This is a FREE course (the first and last sessions will be 2.5hrs). To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Spanish Classes: The All In One Language School has new weekly Spanish courses starting on 16th January, running on Mondays at Longley 4 Greens Community Centre (1-2pm) and Greenhill Library (8-9pm). For more information and to book a place, please email us at info@allinonelanguageschool.com or call us on 07482 667403.

Art Classes for beginners and advanced: I am now enrolling for places on both daytime and evening classes beginning January the 16th 2017. Each class is two hours.The course is structured over three ten week terms and the cost is £85 per term, students can opt. to attend a single term,and materials are supplied. You will learn Drawing techniques; pencil, pen and charcoal, and Painting; Colour theory, Water Colour and Acrylic and Oils. Groups are small; maximum of eight people, and supportive. Classes are held at my studio:-120 Upperthorpe, Walkley sheffield S6 3NF If you are interested contact:-Stephen Barnell, Mob;- 07866 909 543 landline;- 0114 233 0356. Email; stephenbarnell@hotmail.com

Ceramic Workshops: Book now for January Courses! From tile carving to wheel throwing, we have a number of pottery workshops enrolling now. Book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us 0114 272 3970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

Art Workshops: Book now for January courses! Fancy learning a new skill? From Life Drawing to Batik to Cartoons and Caricatures, we have a number of art workshops enrolling now. Book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us 0114 272 3970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

Chicken Keeping for Beginners course: contains all the information you need to keep healthy, happy chickens in your garden or on allotment. Next course Sunday 15th January 2017 10:00 to 12:30pm. Gift vouchers available. Chicken Handling Workshop, every Saturday at 10am, a one hour workshop to learn how to catch, handle and look after chickens. Suitable for all ages – children £3.50 adults £6.00. Courses held at Bank View Farm in Totley. See www.bankviewfarm.co.ukfor more details or ring Keith on 01142 363297 Mobile 07889 791164. Gift vouchers available.

VHF RADIO COURSE: One day VHF-DSC course for yachtsmen, to satisfy the RYA and Marine Radio Operators Short Range Certificate of Competence. (call/message bill clay 07771 652123 or email enquiries@sailnorth.co.uk for details).

Ceramic Workshops: From tile carving to wheel throwing, we have a number of pottery workshops enrolling now.Book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us 0114 272 3970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

Ceramic Workshops: From tile carving to wheel throwing, we have a number of pottery workshops enrolling now. Book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us 0114 2723970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

RYA DAYSKIPPER and YACHTMASTER COURSE: courses for yachtsmen now booking for 2017. City College and St Mary’s Conference Centre. (call/message bill clay on 07771652123 or email enquiries@sailnorth.co.uk for details).

Simply Music teaches trumpet and cornet: to people of all ages from beginner level all to intermediate. Why not take up a new autumnal hobby? Sessions are tailored to your tastes and Bridget, based in Sheffield, uses different techniques to suit the individual’s needs. Simply Music helps boost your musical confidence, allows you to work towards goals and most importantly- you have loads of fun! She also helps with reading and understanding music. Sessions are filled with fun and mixed with playing and theory (to save your lips!) Bridget has one to one teaching experience, having taught Chinese to children, and an up to date DBS Check. She is 28 years old and a mobile tutor so will come to your home to provide the sessions. Satisfaction Guarantee: If you do not feel 100% satisfied with your music lessons with Simply Music, we will refund your first three lessons, no questions asked. Contact Details: Bridget Pearson 07704799767. Twitter: @inspiredtoplay

Artisan Breadmaking Courses: Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. Wide range of artisan breadmaking courses during the week and at weekends. Courses include Introduction to Breadmaking, Sourdough Breadmaking, French Breadmaking and Speciality Breads. Dates throughout 2017. Full details:www.hartingtons.com or call 01629 888586.

Cheesemaking Courses: (our courses recently featured in the top 5 Cheesemaking Courses in the UK by the Financial Times) - Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. Fascinating Cheesemaking Courses for aspiring artisans. Soft Cheesemaking Course includes lemon cheese, mozzarella and camembert style cheeses. Various dates in 2017. Full details: www.hartingtons.com or call 01629 888586.

Authentic Cookery Courses: Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. Be inspired with a wide range of Cookery Courses - Thai, Indian, Italian Regional, Tapas, Fish Masterclass, Authentic Pasta, Charcuterie and cooking with celebrity chefs. Various dates in 2017. Details www.hartingtons.com or 01629 888586

Baking Courses: Hartingtons School of Food. Join local GBBO contestant Howard Middleton on our Fabulous Festive Bakes Course. Learn how to make a range of bakes that are fabulous and also happen to be gluten free....and hear about Howard’s time on “bake off” with snippets from behind the scenes when the cameras stop rolling!! Details www.hartingtons.com or 01629 888586

1 Day Craft Beer Brewing Courses: and Setting Up Your Own Microbrewery Courses - Brew School Bakewell. One day all grain brewing courses for home brewers, advanced home brewing courses and 2, 3 and 4 day courses for brewers looking at setting up their own microbrewery. Dates throughout 2017. Full details: www.brew-school.com or tel: 0114 3830150.

5 Day Practical Commercial Brewing Course: Brew School, Bakewell. 5 Day Course for people wanting to sit the International Brewing and Distilling General Certificate of Brewing Examination. As well as covering everything on the syllabus to enable you to take the GCB exam, the course also includes an Ice breaker beer matching and tasting event on the first evening, a visit to and a guided tour around Sentinel Brewery in Sheffield with Alex Barlow, a visit to Brampton Brewery in Chesterfield for a tour with owner Chris Radford and the highlight of the week is a Gala Dinner in a private dining room in Bakewell with a range of beers chosen to complement a 4 course tasting menu. Full details: www.brew-school.com or tel: 0114 383 0150.

THROWING ON THE WHEEL: An introduction to the techniques of throwing on an electrical wheel. £35 all materials included, including kiln firing & complimentary tea and biscuits. 10am – 1pm. Book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us 0114 2723970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

FIGURATIVE CLAY MODELLING WORKSHOP: Learn how to shape clay to make a clay sculpture of the human figure. This session will have a life model, £35 all materials included, including kiln fire and complimentary tea and biscuits. 10am – 1pm. Book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us 0114 272 3970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

Astrology classes: 8 week course starting soon - learn how to interpret an astrological chart. For more info email: Karen@blossomastrology.co.uk or phone 07429 335007.

COME AND JOIN US AT SHEFFIELD CITY OPERA: If you enjoy singing in the shower, throw away the loofah and join us at Sheffield City Opera. Learn to make the most of your voice - expert tuition provided. No audition is required. Sing breath-taking music and make new friends at the same time. We have a lot of fun here at Sheffield City Opera. Come and join us on Wednesday nights, 7:30-10:00pm in the Upper Room at Wesley Hall Methodist Hall, Crookes, Sheffield S10 1UD. Call 07547 230632 for details, or contact us at info@sheffieldcityopera.com

Know Your Sheffield: how people lived and worked, with images, maps and writings of the period. Know what to look out for around the city. From Tudors to the industrial revolution; Victorians and modern changes. Summer trips. Suits beginners and people building on existing knowledge. Tuesday evenings, 6-8pm. The Circle (Voluntary Action Sheffield), 33 Rockingham Lane, Sheffield S1 4FW (off West St.) WEA enquiries (0114) 2423609, fees £73 for 10 or 11 weeks, & concs. ALSO Thursday mornings, 10.15am – 12.15. St John’s Church Hall, Abbeydale Rd South, S17 3LE. WEA enquiries (0114) 2423609, fees £70 for 10 weeks, & concs. Book on www.wea.org.uk/yh or email robin@lydia4711.plus.com.

The All In One Language School: We offer tuition in Spanish and English as a foreign language, so whether you’re learning for work, pleasure or to help you settle into a new country, we are your place for language tuition in Sheffield. We offer tuition in small groups, one-to-one, or even via Skype, and our tuition is tailored to your needs; you decide what you want to learn, and the classes will progress at a rate you are comfortable with. 07482 667403. info@allinonelanguageschool.com www.allinonelanguageschool.com

CROCHET GROUP: Crochet is an inexpensive, hobby that offers the chance to relax and be creative. In this group you will have the opportunity to learn new skills whether you are an existing crocheter or a complete beginner. Work at your own pace, gain support and create a folder of techniques to recreate stitches and projects at home. Why not drop in and give it a go? Venue: The Sherwood, Birley Moor Road, Sheffield S12. Date: Saturdays 10.00am-12.00 noon. Cost: £5 per session. To book a place contact Dawn on 07984711107 or email craftyzebra@yahoo.com

Looking to learn a new skill?: The Art House has a range of one off workshops and taster sessions throughout the summer. Make your own jewellery from either fused glass or precious metal clay, dabble in watercolours, acrylics, lino cutting and cartoons. Fancy yourself as a potter? We have multiple tasters covering wheel throwing, hand building, modelling and tile carving. Find more information and book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us 0114 2723970.

Simply Music teaches trumpet: and cornet to people of all ages from beginner level all the way up to intermediate. Why not take up a new summer hobby? Sessions are tailored to your tastes and Bridget, based in Sheffield, uses different techniques to suit the individual’s needs. Simply Music helps boost your musical confidence, allows you to work towards goals and most importantly allows you to have lots of fun! She also helps with reading and understanding music. Sessions are filled with fun and mixed with playing and theory (to save your lips!) Bridget has one to one teaching experience, having taught Chinese to children, and an up to date CRB Check. Current Offers: Book 8 sessions and get the last one free and ‘refer a friend’ scheme. Contact Details: Bridget Pearson 07704799767.

‘Fused Glass for Beginners’: Create bowls and decorative items in glass with Artist Krishna Alageswaran in classes with the WEA, Mondays 3.30-5.30pm at Southey Green School or Tuesdays 7-9pm at the Arthouse. Cost: 10 sessions £71.50 Free for people on benefits. Booking essential. For details email artwithkrishna@gmail.com or call 07851 278037.

Old Masters Art Club: seeking new members all ages and ability. Free tuition. Watercolour, acrylic, pastels, pencil drawings. Every Friday, 12.30-3pm. Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk. Phone Gordon, 07910110161. For pottery and art workshop: information and to book on our courses go to: www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or visit us at: At The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield City Centre, S1 4HJ (off Division Street).

Odds and ends, a free exhibition showcasing fine artists from Sheffield Hallam University second year students. Visit us at: At The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield City Centre, S1 4HJ (off Division Street).

Pottery Sculpture and Throwing: You saw it on TV, now have a go! – learn clay sculpture and throwing with ceramicist Krishna Alageswaran. Classes run on Fridays, 2.30pm – 5.00pm and Saturdays 10am-12.30pm (all term time only) Studio 5.13, Exchange Place Studios (near Victoria Quays) S2 5TR. Cost £12 per session OR £50 for a 5 week block. For details or to book call Krishna on 07851 278037 Email artwithkrishna@gmail.com

Sheffield Amateur Radio Club: for amatuer radio enthusiasts and people who enjoy an informal atmosphere, with like minded people, and would like to obtain thier amatuer radio licence. Take a visit to the sheffield transport club meadowhead norton and we will explain all you need to know to get you started in amatuer radio. Training is free to club members, for all levels of your licence. There is an examination fee. Further information, visit our website www.Sheffieldarc.org.uk

FORGET MASS PRODUCED GARMENTS, CREATE YOUR OWN UNIQUE CLOTHES WITH A PERFECT FIT: Dressmaking classes Held at the Stitched up and Fleeced studio, Nethergreen Road, Sheffield, S11. The classes are suitable for all abilities. Learn how to adapt a pattern to fit you and create an exclusive well fitted garment. Run by Jo Owen a tutor with considerable experience in garment construction who will guide you through many dressmaking techniques. Tuesday 7-9 pm and Thursdays 2-4 pm. Cost £70 for six classes. Tel. 0114 2303030/07876 288172 joowen10@hotmail.com

Weekly Events at the Venue: Stocksbridge. Art & Watercolour Workshops every Monday 10.30 am - £5 per session 1st session free. Zumba Monday 10am & Thursday 6pm - £4 per session. Taekwondo Every Monday 6pm – First session free – then £4. Tai Chi Every Monday 7.30pm – fees apply. Slimming World every Monday & Tuesday 5pm & 7pm – fees apply. Sequence Dance Monday evenings – fees apply. Waldershelf Singers Every Tuesday 7.30pm. Play Bridge Group every Tuesday 2.30pm fees apply. Scrapbooking evenings. Jewellery Making Monday Evenings and Tuesday Daytime – fees apply. Music & Song for preschool children every Wednesday 9.30am £3.50 per child. Teenies Film Club for under 5’s every Wednesday £1 per child 10.45am. Craft Club every Wednesday 12.30 -2.30pm £5 per session. Ukulele Group every Wednesday 1-3pm Fees apply. Cake Decorating Workshops Thursday evenings from 6.30pm Fees apply. Chairobics every Friday 10.30am fees apply. Community Care Drop in & WellBeing Days every Friday & Wednesday 10am -3pm. Ring us on 0114 2838692 for more details.

Learn: How to use a French Curve, Different kinds of darts, Adding or removing sleeves, mending techniques, Combining different garments you like aspects of. Bring your own unworn garments or accessories to work on with friendly experienced help.Demonstrations & helpful tips To book a place or for more info email info@rwssheffield.co.uk

Poetry Club: with Genevieve Carver. Improve your writing skills and discuss different poems every week. No experience necessary. Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 8:30pm @ Sharrow Old Junior School, South View Road (Room 1). Price £6 / £4 concessions. Please book in advance! To book contact: gevicarver@gmail.com 07521732324.

Knitting and Crochet: learn the absolute basics or further your skills at an informal workshop. One-to-one or small group tuition. Times now available most weekdays and some evenings. All materials provided - just bring along your ideas! £6.50 per hour. Crookes based. Learn a new skill for spring! For more details contact Rose:email: info@noodleknits.co.uk or 07950 095318 or Facebook: NoodleKnits

Craft Club: Every Monday, excluding school holidays. 10.30am–12.30pm. Millennium Gallery. Get involved in making and creating using knitting, stitching and crochet in a laid back, creative atmosphere. Free, no need to book. Donations welcome on the door.

The Graves Art Club: Every Thursday, excluding school holidays. 11am–1pm. Graves Gallery. Find inspiration in the Graves Gallery and try your hand at drawing, watercolour, acrylic, ink, collage and printing. £5. Pay on the day at the shop. Suitable for adults of all abilities.

Crafternoons: @Heeley City Farm. Every Wednesday, 1pm - 3pm. NEW crafting session in the Community Classroom by the pond! Every week we’ll be making and trying new crafting techniques. There will be things to take home and also things to make to help the Farm occasionally eg cards to sell or bunting to decorate our site for festivals. We have already made printed cards, felt Christmas decorations, bunting, glass painted lanterns. It will be a guided workshop but also open to suggestions from those who attend. It’s free to take part - we have tea & coffee and biscuits on sale for between 20p and 50p. All welcome. email s.hardy@heeleyfarm.org.uk or ring 0114 2505113.

SEWING CLASSES: Classes for all skill levels from learning to use your sewing machine through to altering patterns and tailoring. Come and join our small friendly classes and get making! I am a fully qualified pattern cutter and freelance Bridal designer with over 30 years dressmaking experience. Classes are held during term time in my well equipped studio off Bramall lane on the following days: Wednesday 10 till 12 OR 12.30 till 2.30. Thursday 10 till 12 OR 12.30 till 2.30. Friday 12.30 till 2.30. Alternate Thursday evenings 6 till 8. Alternate Saturdays 10.30 till 3. Prices vary per term but an average 6 week term costs £75. Please contact Cathie on 07905250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com

Pottery Sculpture and Throwing: You saw it on TV, now have a go yourself – learn clay sculpture and throwing with ceramicist Krishna Alageswaran. Fridays, 2.30pm – 5.00pm (term time only) Studio 5.13, Exchange Place Studios (near Victoria Quays) S2 5TR. Cost: £12 per session OR £50 for a 5 week block. For details or to book call Krishna on 07851 278037 Email artwithkrishna@gmail.com

CAKE DECORATING: Beginners/Improvers & Advanced – Runs every Thursday, 6.30-8.30pm – Helen our experienced tutor will be running workshop type classes to suit all abilities. Either follow the class project or bring your own and work with support and guidance at your own pace. If you are interested in this please call Helen on 0114 2838692 or email her on Helen.frith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk – weekly class fee applies. ART & WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOPS: join Harold Hudson every Monday from 10.30am –noon to develop your watercolour techniques and painting skills. These individual sessions allow all abilities from beginners to the more advance to create lovely watercolour projects each week. Cost per workshop is £5 and materials are available for you at no additional cost if you don’t have your own. MIXED CRAFTS – with CRAFTY NEST – every Wednesday 12.30-2.30pm – this group try out all the latest crafts including stamping, inking, paper crafting, canvas art, gelli printing, embossing to name just a few. A great friendly group who also organise visits to local craft events Cost is £5 per session and includes all materials.

BIRTHDAY PARTIES MAKING JEWELLERY AGES 8 years to adults at STUDIO BUDGIE. GALORE. Professional studio space at Studio Budgie Galore at ABBEYDALE INDUSTRIAL HAMLET, fully qualified teacher - 2 hour sessions. Group size 6-10. Learn some basic jewellery making skills and take away finished pieces of jewellery and goodie bags. Cost includes all materials and refreshments. A fun and different way to spend time with friends learning some creative skills. For more information email info@budgiegalore.co.uk or call 07925 548898 www.budgiegalore.co.uk

Dressmakers Workshop: now enrolling for their new ‘Winter Term’ of Dressmaking & Creative Development Courses including Speed Tailoring - Design & Master Plan - Textile Art. Starting from the first week of December for ten weeks. Learn how to make the garments you always wanted. Courses are on offer to beginners and advanced students alike, always something new to learn. Class days are Tuesday evenings or Wednesday or Friday Mornings. For more details contact Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, S35 4LU or email dressmakersworkshop@Hotmail.com or call 0114 2846868.

Knit & Natter: first Saturday in the month, at Dressmakers Workshop, free social circle. December’s Session is fundraising for Friends of Charlton Brook, to raise monies for playground equipment for the under 5’s. Knitting starts from 12 noon till 2pm. All are welcome, Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, S35 4LU. Please book-in, places are limited, by calling 0114 2846868 or email dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com.

‘Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Event’: every Saturday Afternoon. Find your way round your machine, get to know how to use the stitches, and sew with confidence. Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, S35 4LU or call in or call 0114 2846868.

Stained glass courses: and one day workshops taught at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet. New weekly stained glass classes start in January and are available daytime and evening, classes are for beginners as well as more experienced students. Small groups ensure a high level of individual tuition with no sharing of tools and equipment. One day workshops are also available in fused glass and Tiffany / traditional stained glass. Email:glass@martinmcassey.co.uk or visit www.martinmcassey.co.uk Tel: 0114 2668382 / 0776 5890192.

New art classes - Mix it Up Wednesdays: Art classes for beginners and improvers who want to explore and experiment with a range of art media and activities, without committing to a long course. This term includes basic printing techniques and lantern making – both skills that you can use in your winter celebrations. Wednesdays, (Term time only) from 10.30 to 12.30 or 7.00pm to 9.00pm in Studio 5.13, Exchange Place Studios (near Victoria Quays) S2 5TR. Cost £12 per session or £50 if you book for a 5 week block. For details and to book call Lizzy on 07976 609604 or email artwithlizzy@gmail.com

Pottery Sculpture and Throwing: You saw it on TV, now have a go yourself – learn clay sculpture and throwing with ceramicist Krishna Alageswaran. Classes run on Fridays, 2.30pm – 5.00pm and Saturdays 10.0am- 12.30pm (all term time only) Studio 5.13, Exchange Place Studios (near Victoria Quays) S2 5TR. Cost £12 per session OR £50 for a 5 week block. For details or to book call Krishna on 07851 278037 Email artwithkrishna@gmail.com

Stained Glass Classes: at Walkley Community Centre; Monday and Weds eve, Tuesday mornings, Catering for complete beginners and all other abilities and covering all aspects of stained, fused and painted glass. Bespoke workshops also available. For dates, times and fees please call Natasha on 07726 963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Computers for Everyday Life course in Crookes: Feel excluded from the online world? Want to learn how to use computers in a friendly environment? FREE basic computer skills course for Sheffield City Council tenants (or £10 if not a SCC tenant). Venue: Crookes & Higher Walkley TARA Community Room, 118 Blakeney Road, S10 1FE. Ring Matthew at Heeley Development Trust 0114 250 0613 or email: info@heeleydevtrust.com for more information.

Need help with computers and getting online: Free help and advice is available at our Sheffield Online drop-in classes at the following venues: Sheffield Central Library, Surrey St, S1 1XZ (Tuesdays 10am-12pm), The Link Community, 83 Stradbroke Drive, S13 8SE (Mondays 1:30-3:30pm), Winn Gardens TARA, 126 Winn Drive, S6 1UD (Mondays 10am-12pm), Beighton TARA, 1 Rose Hill Avenue, Mosborough, S20 5PP (Thursdays 10am-12pm), Highfield Library, London Road, S2 4NF (Wednesdays 10am-12pm), The Learning Zone - Parson Cross, 320 Wordsworth Avenue, S5 9NL (Tuesdays 10am-12pm), Totley Library, 205 Baslow Rd, S17 4DT (Tuesdays 10am-12pm), Greenhill Library, Hemper Lane, S8 7FE (Fridays 10am-12pm), Stannington TARA, Hall Park Head Centre, S6 5QU (Thursdays 10am-12pm), Stubbin Community Centre, Fairthorne Road, S5 6LY (Fridays 10am-12pm), Heeley Green Community Centre, 344 Gleadless Rd, S2 3AJ (Mondays 10am-12pm), Firth Park Academy, Fircroft Avenue, S5 0SD (Tuesdays 4.30-7pm). You can be a complete beginner or just be looking to develop your skills. Computers and the internet can open up a whole new world! Please call Heeley Development Trust on 0114 250 0613 or email info@heeleydevtrust.com to book your place. Alternatively go to our website www.sheffieldonline.net

COURSES AT THE VENUE: Introduction to Reading Music (C3666500). 9.30-11.30am £45.50 per 7 week course. This course is aimed at those who have no knowledge (or very little knowledge) of musical notation and for whom learning to read music would enhance whatever musical activity they are involved in. We are also currently running Acoustic Guitar for beginners, Ukulele for beginners and improvers, French for Beginners and Reading Music – the next notes if you are interested in these courses please also contact us as below. All these courses are organised and run by the WEA Workers Education association - to book a space/enrol please call 0114 2423609 and quote the reference number beginning with C36….Or alternatively call David Sutton Jones on 0114 232 4333 or email him on dsuttonjones@wea.org.uk If you have any issues please contact us by return email and we can pass your details onto them. These courses are free for those in receipt of a means tested benefit.

Sheffield Movie Makers: Varied programme from September to April. See videos and learn editing techniques. Warm and friendly welcome promised. The Michael Church, Lowedges, Wednesdays, 7.15pm. Tel. 2377376.

`Literature of the 21st. century’: A weekly course of reading and discussion in a small, friendly group will consider some novels and poetry of our time. Wednesday mornings in the town centre - 20 sessions. Starts soon, but joining later not a problem. For details phone 2366225 or contact AgeUK.

Professional artist Brian Smith: has limited places available on his watercolour painting courses. Structured tuition ideal for past painters re-starting or develop your existing skills by reviewing your technique, troubleshooting problems and painting en plain air. Wednesdays 2-4.30pm, Thursdays 9.30am -12.00 and 7- 9.30pm at the Old School, Dore For information call 0771 4262139; Email brian66artist@hotmail.co.uk or visit www.briansmithartist.co.uk Artists hints and tips at Brian Smith Artist Facebook

CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS: Crochet is an inexpensive hobby that offers the opportunity to relax and be creative. Over six weeks you will be introduced to the basics: creating chains, basic stitches (doubles, half trebles and trebles), joining in the round, reading patterns and making basic items. You will also cover the different yarn types/weights, hook sizes and the differences between UK and US crochet. Work at your own pace and create a folder of techniques to recreate stitches and projects at home. Tuesday 6 – 8:30pm. Cost: £30. Venue: Chapeltown Library, Nether Ley Avenue, Sheffield, S35 1AE. To book a place contact: Dawn, 07984711107. GO ON……take the opportunity to Get Hooked!

Sketch on your iPad: Aimed at beginners, if you want to create digital drawings on your iPad, this could be the course for you. Half day course in small friendly groups with coffee and home made cake included. Maximum of 5 in a group. Contact Jill Ray email:jillraylandscapes@gmail.com or mob. 0781 2181169 for details.

The All In One Language School: offers tuition in both Spanish and English as a foreign language. If you are looking to learn Spanish for business, to prepare for exams, in advance of a holiday or permanent move to Spain, or just for fun, The All In One Language School is your place for language tuition in Sheffield. We can also assist you with your English language needs, in order to help you with your work or studies in Sheffield. Tuition can be delivered on a one-to-one basis, in small (2-5) or large (6+) groups, or even via Skype. The classes are tailored to each student’s needs, allowing you to develop and progress at your own pace. The curriculum is also flexible; you decide what you want to learn! Email: info@allinonelanguageschool.com Website: www.allinonelanguageschool.com Phone: 07482 667403.

Friendly supportive ‘Learn to Weave’ Class: Tuesdays 2 – 4pm Ecclesall Church Hall. Equipment provided £8 per session (booking in short flexible blocks) www.janehuwshandweaving.com or phone/text 07787 765918 for more details. Full day weaving courses also available in town centre studio.

Brush Up Your French: Join our small friendly self-help French Club to improve your French conversational skills. We do it by listening to, translating and studying articles drawn from French TV and radio, newspapers and other sources. We meet on Tuesday evenings at the Mount Pleasant Centre on Sharrow Lane. You are welcome, whatever you standard. For more information call Gerald (2301992) or Julie (2305158).

MAKE YOUR OWN GARMENTS: WITH A PERFECT FIT AND UNIQUE STYLING. Dressmaking classes Held at the Stitched up and Fleeced studio, Nethergreen Road, Sheffield, S11. The classes are suitable for all abilities. Learn how to adapt a pattern to fit you and create an exclusive well fitted garment. Run by Jo Owen a tutor with considerable experience in garment construction who will guide you through many dressmaking techniques. Tuesday 7-9pm and Thursdays 2-4 pm. Cost £70 for six classes. Tel. 0114 2303030. joowen10@hotmail.com

Astrology classes: Be your own astrologer - learn how to interpret an astrological chart. 8 week course, £135. For more info email: Karen@blossomastrology.co.uk or phone 07429 335007.

THE URGE TO DRAW: Drawing courses, workshops and one to one tuition. Sessions are held in central Sheffield at Exchange Place Studios. Ideal for people who wish to: - Re-kindle their passion for drawing - Develop a range of skills and techniques - Learn in a relaxed and informal atmosphere - Strengthen their drawing for further study. DBS (CRB) Checked with experience of working with all ages and levels including students with special educational needs. For more information, please visit: www.theurgetodraw.co.uk

Anna-Mercedes Wear Ceramic Classes: Ceramic Workshops: Weekly Wednesday Morning Hand-building Classes. Classes are held in Anna-Mercedes’ purpose built Eco Studio at Manor Oaks. Come and learn a variety of hand building and modelling techniques, work from your own ideas or follow structured projects, demonstrations and 1:1 tuition in small classes. No experience necessary, beginners and advanced welcome. Taking bookings for the next block now, so please contact me if you would like a place. Wednesdays 10am - 12.30pm. Booking in blocks of 4 weeks at £60.00 (£15p/session). Spaces are limited so booking is essential. For more information and/or to secure your place contact anna-mercedes@virginmedia.com. Manor Oaks Studios, 389 Manor Lane, Sheffield S21UL. (Free Parking).

Health On A Plate Nutrition Course: suitable for everyone! No prior knowledge needed or homework required. 8 x 3 hour modules over 4 weeks. Tuesday evenings, 6-9pm and Saturday 2-5pm. Fabulous knowledge & lots of delicious food for you to taste, make and share, creating health for yourself and your family. Learn about hydration, the positives and negatives of wheat, dairy, good fats, bad fats, purposeful supplementation and so much more. Find out exactly what will work for you. (If you’re a healthcare professional CPD hours can be applied for). Cost £285. 10% early bird discount and payment terms available. More details on web: www.newlifenutrition.co.uk <http://newlifenutrition.co.uk/>. email: clare@newlifenutrition.co.uk <mailto:clare@newlifenutrition.co.uk> or call: 07860788537.

Dressmakers Workshop: Classes held in: Dressmaking & Creative Development‐ Speed Tailoring‐Design & Pattern Cutting‐Textile Art. 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield, S35 4LU. Class days are: Tuesday Evenings, time 7pm – 9pm. Morning Classes: Wednesday/Friday/Saturday, times: 10am – 12 noon. ‘Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Event’: Every Saturday: £25. (Computerize Machines £45). Telephone: 0114 2846868. Email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

New Digital Photography evening course: An eight week course based at Silverdale School. NOW BOOKING 1 to 1 digital photography lessons also available. Please see the website for booking and payment details and a detailed itinerary. www.greenfoxphotography.co.uk greenfoxphotography@gmail.com Mobile - 07758193741.

INSIGHT MEDITATION: First Tuesday and third Thursday evening each month at the Quaker Meeting House, St James’ Street, S1. 7.15 - 9.15. Details on www.sheffieldinsightmeditation,org.uk

Painting and Drawing water colour class for beginner’s/improver’s learn the basics from experienced artist/teacher Pamela Marshall. A small friendly class offering individual attention, demonstration’s and handouts to help build confidence. Places available on Wednesday morning. Please ring 0114 2748635 for more information and to book your place.

Sewing machines for beginners: find your way around a sewing machine and be able to use the standard stitches and feet. Bring your own sewing machine (or borrow one from the tutor) at a half day workshop in Sheffield 11, or tutor can come to you, to suit your availability. For more information call Helen on 0796 7119591 This would make an ideal gift, hand crafted gift vouchers are available.

Classes in Drawing and Painting for beginners and advanced: Places in Daytime and Evening classes available. Learn in small groups in a supportive environment. Courses run for three ten week terms; come for a single term or longer. You are welcome to visit the studio at anytime. Materials are supplied, cost £85 per ten weeks; each class is two hours. If interested please contact: Stephen Barnell. Tel 07866 909 543 or 0114 233 0356. Email stephenbarnell@hotmail.com Studio Address: 120 Upperthorpe, Walkley, Sheffield S6 3NF.

Sheffield Amateur Radio Club: If you would like to obtain your radio license, visit Sheffield Amateur Radio Club, Transport Club, Meadowhead, Norton, Sheffield, S8 7RH. Monday nights. Training is free. Everyone Welcome. For more info visit www.sheffieldarc.org.uk

Ecclesall Art Group: new members required and welcome, relaxed atmosphere, beginners to any level, all mediums with tutor to hand. We meet Tuesday evenings 7-9 pm at Banner Cross Methodist Church Hall. For further information please contact Dave on 0114 2219655.

Drawing Class for Adults: The sessions are designed to enable students to both work from observation (basic observational skills taught) but also to develop and create more personal and expressive drawings. 8 week course costs £72. Tuesdays 7.15 - 9.15pm. Classes are supportive and friendly. Please contact: ellie@thelittleartstudio.co.uk or text 07941699950. We use a wide range of materials and techniques. All materials are included (also drinks and biscuits). All abilities very welcome!

Get to know your sewing/overlocking events: every Saturday Afternoon. Learn how to use your machine and attachments. Grades 1 & 2 available. More details contact Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, S35 4LU or call 0114 2846868 or email:dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com.

Sheffield Socialist Choir: invites singers of all voices to join us. You don’t have to be experienced, there are no auditions. We rehearse and perform songs from across the globe that promote and defend freedom for oppressed people and demand social justice. We have recently been developing repertoire about the NHS, Climate Change, Palestine and Austerity. We are keen for people to bring new ideas and commitments. Rehearsals every Thursday, from 7.30pm at St Mary’s Community Centre, Bramall Lane. Please contact Hilary on 0114 2586824 for further info.

Knit & Natter at Dressmakers Workshop: first Saturday of the month, time 12 noon till 2pm. Come along and share your knitting and crocheting skills with beginners. All are welcome. Donation towards local charities for the social circle.

Free self-help group for people suffering from anxiety: Wednesday evenings 6.30 - 8.30pm and Thursday mornings 10 - 12. At the Quaker Meeting House St James St Sheffield. Meetings are open to anyone suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, OCD. No Panic Sheffield is a voluntary organisation and the groups are run by a trained volunteer. For more information about No Panic Sheffield visit www.nopanicsheffield.org.uk

Canadian Literature: a weekly course until Easter. Wed mornings in Sheffield town centre. Small, friendly group of over 50’s. For details phone AgeUK Sheffield on 0114 2502850 or Jenny King on 0114 2366225.

Art for Beginners: A friendly group for all abilities. All materials and equipment provided. St John’s Scout Headquarters, Crosspool. Cost £10 if on benefits, £60 if not. Ring Matthew or Maxine at Heeley Development Trust 0114 2500613 or email: info@heeleydevtrust.com for more information.

Sheffield Print Workshop: Classes for all beginner and professional. Offering workshops in Non-toxic etching, Woodcut and engraving, Lino cut, Collagraph and photo-etch. Workshops every Tuesday and Wednesday evenings All day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Classes from as little as £5 an hour All supported by experienced and award winning artist Peter York at his home workshop. Tel 07749216291.

Bents Green Singers: invites new members, either altos or sopranos, to join friendly group for female voices. Traditional, old pop and songs from musicals. Meets Tuesdays 2.15 - 3.45pm at Bents Green Methodist Church Hall, Ringinglow Road S11 7PU. Contact 0114 2366318 for more information.

Making & Altering Clothes & Soft Furnishings: 6 weeks Thursdays at Hope Valley College, Castleton Road, Hope, 6.45 – 9.15pm. To book a place/for more info Tel. 01433 620662.

Hallamshire Archaeological: and Historical Association has started delivering adult education classes throughout South Yorkshire and Derbyshire. We teach a range of topics from Ancient and Biblical History right through to the First and Second World Wars. For more information please see our website at www.hallamshirehistory.com or contact Pete on 07972848946 or email hallamshire.history@gmail.com

Gluten Free Baking Course: one day Gluten Free baking class, which will focus on inspiring gluten free bakes that coeliacs and non coeliacs can enjoy. During the course you will learn a variety of techniques including how to make bread, pastry, brioche and cakes. Call Helen on 0796 7119591.

The Sheffield Tinnitus Association: Self help group for people with tinnitus/ringing in the ears.

Monthly meetings in Sheffield. Contact us 01142396708 and 01709372450.

OIL PAINTING WORKSHOPS learn how to paint in the ‘wet on wet’ oil painting technique by a certified Bob Ross Instructor. One Day Workshops are held in the Garden Studio, Bridge Street, Killamarsh. S21 1AH. At each class you will be taught a set painting, step-by-step, and at the end of the class you take home your completed painting. All materials are included. Absolutely no previous experience or ability required. No drawing or sketching involved. 10am-4pm. For more information call Keith 0114 2513164 www.pictureparade.co.uk

Baptism Teaching: Thinking about ‘Adult Baptism? Come along and learn more. We have a six Week course, led by an elder within the Church. Very informal. Sheffield Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield. S10 2FB. Wednesdays at 6.30pm. Free course, all welcome! Tel: 0114 252 1155.

Basic Computer Skills: Tuesdays, 1pm-3pm Kinsey Sheltered Housing Scheme, Kinsey Rd High Green S35 4HP. Five free sessions. Contact Fiona, Heeley Development Trust 0114 2500613.

Basic Computer Skills: Wednesdays, 10am-12.00 Chapeltown Library, Burncross Rd S35 1AE. Five free sessions. Contact Fiona, Heeley Development Trust 0114 2500613.

Hen Bridal & Baby Shower and Birthday parties. Helen Moyes, textile & mixed media artist, can host sewing & crafting events tailored to your requirements. Make bunting for a wedding, a patchwork & applique quilt for the happy couple or new arrival, have a great time crafting and chatting. For more information call Helen on 0796 7119591.

Dressmaking classes: held at the Stitched up and Fleeced studio, Nethergreen Road, Sheffield, S11. The classes are suitable for all abilities. Learn how to adapt a pattern to fit you and create an exclusive well fitted garment. I will guide you through many dressmaking techniques using my extensive experience in garment construction. Tuesday 7-9 pm and Thursdays 2-4 pm. Cost £70 for six classes. Tel 0114 2303030 or joowen10@hotmail.com

Social Media Course: 1 to 1 course tailored to promoting a business, charity or club (K Perkins 07971 881251).

Handmade in Netheredge Workshops: Make Your Own Signature Perfume, opportunity to create and blend your own unique fragrance while learning about the history of perfume, experience a range of exotic oils and discover how they are blended into exquisite fragrance. You will take away two 4ml bottles of E.D.T. and a stylish 30ml bottle of eau de Parfum; Fused Glass one-day introduction to glass fusing, chance to experiment with materials and techniques to produce stunning effects on glass, making dichroic glass jewellery, coasters, dishes or freestanding sculptures, all glass and materials provided; Precious Metal Clay, full day workshop where you will design and create silver jewellery using PMC, learn the basic techniques of handling, shaping, texturing, stone setting, firing and finishing jewellery to a professional standard; all held in Nether Edge studio (each £65. includes lunch or tea, contact Alison Zwaard on 07947002527 for dates and booking, www.handmadeinnetheredge.co.uk).

Get To Know Your Sewing/Overlocking Machine Events: one off class, bring your machine with instruction book, Saturdays (Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com).

Over 50’S Activity/Mobility and Social Drop-In: Walkley Community Centre, Fir Street (off South Road), Walkley, Mondays, 1.30pm-3pm (£1 per session).

New Light Support Group: for mums suffering with postnatal depression, informal drop in to meet other mums and have a cuppa, Hallam Children’s Centre, Thursdays, 9.30am-11.30am. Other groups in Lowedges, Wybourn and High Green (www.sheffieldlight.co.uk.).

Sheffield 050 Friendship Centre: organised by the Oddfellows Friendly Society, a network of friends, mostly over 50 or active retired, who get together for a wide range of social events, outings, holidays etc open to both members and non-members, Oddfellows House (01709 838673 or e-mail Paul.Eyre@oddfellows.co.uk).

Rotary Club of Sheffield: come and have a look at the largest voluntary society in the world, Royal Victoria Hotel, Monday, 6.15pm for 6.30pm start (www.sheffieldrotary.co.uk for more information).

Sheffield Rotaract Club: voluntary organisation for 18-30 year olds, come and meet people, try new activities, and make a difference to your local community, meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at Psalter Tavern, Psalter Road, 7.30pm (www.rotaract.org.uk).

Exciting Sports, Social and Networking Events Club: covering Sheffield and Derbyshire (07920 808195, tracey@mysocialevents.co.uk, www.mysocialevents.co.uk).

IVC Sheffield: long established voluntary network, part of a national group, seeks new members who want to experience more social and cultural events in and around Sheffield (0777 9876422).

Sheffield Vegetarian Group: small group goes for monthly walks of about four miles and also meets on the last Saturday of the months at Blue Moon Cafe, St James Row, 10.45am-12.45pm (Jenni 07929831866).

Sheffield Fibromyalgia Self Help Group: voluntary organisation which provides information, advice and support for FMS sufferers throughout the local area, meets monthly, Quaker Meeting House, St James Street (www.sheffieldfms.org.uk).

National Women’s Register: Dronfield branch meets fortnightly in members’ houses for a wide range of discussion topics and there is also a book club, lunch club and walking club. New members are always welcome (www.nwrdronfield.co.uk).

Supporting Partners in Need Group: Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, every Tuesday, 7pm-9pm (07949057949).

Hallamshire Round Table: social network for males aged 18 to 45, all walks of life, all sorts of events (www.facebook.com/hallamshire.roundtable, or text 0791 7354826).

The Sheffield Dating Site: make friends and find dates and lovers online (www.sheffieldonlinedating.com).

Biblical History classes: every Monday morning, 10.30am to noon, The Queen’s Head pub,

Tutor, Lloyd Powell £6 each session All welcome For further info call 01142334744.

Cookery Courses for Foodies: wide range of courses in Thai, Indian, Italian, Vegetarian, Fish, Masterclass and a new Cook and Dine, Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell (www.hartingtons.com).

Art Workshops: something for everyone - drawing, painting in watercolour, acrylic, mixed media plus private lessons, beginners welcome (contact hazel_lale@yahoo.co.uk, www.hazellale.co.uk, 2366031).

WICAT: Women in Construction, Arts and Technology are running free weekly sessions for women with a tutor on hand to answer any computer questions. Sessions are informal, and the content is guided by the women who come along Women’s Construction Centre, 21 Buckenham Street, Tuesdays, 10am – 1pm during term (contact Cathy at WICAT on 0114 272 5360 to find out more or see www.wicat.org.uk).

BASIC IT: free course for the beginner who wishes to learn the basic knowledge of using a computer starting with how to send emails and how to get on line, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Fridays, 3pm-4.30pm (2521155).

Women Only Computer Classes: friendly, small and supportive computer class aimed at helping women to get started with things such as using email, feeling confident on the internet, basic terminology and the first steps to discovering it’s much easier to use a computer than you think, Heeley Online Centre, Thirlwell Road, Fridays, 10am - 12 (£10 for 5 weeks, 2500613 or email liz.b@heeleydevtrust.com).

50+ Art Group: no previous experience necessary, all materials and equipment provided, plus a warm welcome, refreshments and a chance to meet new friends and start a relaxing new hobby. Sum Studios, Hartley Street, Mondays, 1.15pm-3.15pm for 10 weeks (£1.50 a week, book on 2500613 or email liz.b@heeleydevtrust.com or Shelly Davis at Heeley City Farm, 3039981 or Jordanna (tutor) 07899957273).

English and Maths Classes for Adults: 10-week classes end with a chance to take Nationally recognised qualifications at Levels 1 and 2 and brush up on skills in maths, reading, spelling and speaking with confidence. Each course costs £10 for 10 weeks, Maths is every Thursday morning, at Heeley Development Trust, Thirlwell Road, Thursdays, 9.30am-11.30am, English at Heeley Green Community Centre, Gleadless Road, Fridays, 9.30am-11.30am (£10 for 10 weeks, 2500613 or email liz.b@heeleydevtrust.com).

Make Your Own Garments With A Perfect Fit And Unique Styling: classes suitable for all abilities. to learn how to adapt a pattern to fit you and create an exclusive well fitted garment, run by experienced tutor Jo Owen, Stitched up and Fleeced studio, Nethergreen Road, Tuesday, 7pm-9pm and Thursdays, 2pm-4pm (£70 for six classes, 2303030 joowen10@hotmail.com).

Literacy and Numeracy Sessions: held at the Centre, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, every Friday. 10am – 12 (Rosie 07973411059).

Furniture Making: City & Guilds Diploma 2.5 days per week (Mon Tues & Wed morn). Learn hand skills, wood machining, design, technical drawing, health & safety, timber technology, Sheffield City College, Granville Road, (2602600, www.sheffcol.ac.uk)

DIY/Joinery for Women: learn how to fix to walls, put up shelves ,fit hinges and locks, use power tools, Sheffield City College, Granville Road, Fridays 9.30am-3.15pm, 12 weeks (£150/ £135 advance, 2602600, www.sheffcol.ac.uk).

Raising Awareness: slowing down our perceptions, finding our passion in life through creative activities and thought experiments inspired by the insights of Rudolf Steiner, 78, Cherry Tree Road, Nether Edge, Mondays, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Computers For Everyday Life: free classes, GMB Office, Norfolk Street, Fridays, 10am to noon; Crystal Peaks Library, Peaks Square, Wednesdays, 10am to noon (2500613 to book place). Computers at Home: free tuition for people in South West area of Sheffield who are housebound or have mobility problems (Maxine 2500613).

Stitched Up and Fleeced Studio: City & Guilds and other courses in Textiles, Design, Embroidery, Felt Making and Fashion. Lead tutor Sue Lancaster BA Hons. Embroidery, PGCE Art, FSDC. Stitched Up and Fleeced Studio, Nethergreen (07879424989 or email stitchedupandfleeced@live.co.uk).

Public Speaking courses: learn dynamic and powerful approaches that help overcome fear, transform speaking confidence and ability, inspire an audience with your message, range of courses weekend or weeknights, including group and one to one coaching (email bill@publicspeakingacademy.co.uk or call 0782 333 8347 for more information).

Learn Computing in your Local Library: for those wanting a basic introduction to using computing, classes available in your local library (ring HDT 2500613 for details).

Dressmakers Workshop: enrolling for the following 10-week classes - Dressmaking & Creative Development, Speed Tailoring, Textile Art, Design & Pattern Cutting.,Tuesday evenings, Wednesdays and Friday morning, and new class on Saturdays; to suit all, from beginners to advanced, students, Dressmakers Workshop, Wortley Road, Saturdays, 2pm-4pm (2846868, email dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com).

Career Circles: Inova Consultancy offer fully-funded career coaching to help those out of work or in education build up their soft skills to enter the labour market successfully, limited opportunities available now in Sheffield (book a place: admin@inovaconsult.com, 2799091, www.inovaconsult.com).

Creative Edge Phase 2 Adult Learning Courses: project that champions inclusion and community within the city centre through the creative arts with free courses ranging from Creative Writing, African Dance Fusion, Photography to Creative Writing and Drumming. All abilities and backgrounds welcome, Sheffield Cathedral (full programme details, www.sheffieldcathedral.org).

Your Art:, space where beginners and those who are more experienced can meet in a relaxed environment and enjoy the pleasure of art, paint and paper supplied, advice given on request, Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Wednesday and Thursday, 1pm-3pm.

Jewellery Day Workshop / Evening Classes: learn how to make lovely silver jewellery using traditional techniques, either t introduction or refresher course with maximum of six students allowing lots of one-to-one support (for more information and dates contact: Victoria on 07973 679062 or 01142525880 or info@victoriakershaw.com).

History Classes: with tutor Lloyd Powell resume at Queen Heads pub, Mondays: Local History, 10.15am-12.15pm, British History, 1.15pm-3.15pm; Thursdays Egyptology, 10.15am-12.15pm, History of Ancient Palestine, 1.15pm-3.15pm (£5 each session, all welcome, 2334744).

City and Guilds Feltmaking Level 2: experiments and developments through traditional and contemporary processes to design and make 2 dimensional and 3 dimensional items in felt, Stitched Up and Fleeced Studio, Nethergreen, Thursdays, 9am to noon (judeshore@sky.com or stitchedupandfleeced@live.co.uk).

Cathie’s Classes: daytime sewing classes for all skill levels. Small friendly classes where you can adapt patterns to your own design, fit clothes to your body shape and learn sewing techniques, bring your own dressmaking project and be guided through the process. Hagglers Corner, Queens Road, Mondays and Thursdays, 10am - 12, 12.30pm -2.30pm (booking knitting essential, 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com).

Social Media Confidence: 1 to 1 courses tailored to help you use Twitter, Linked in and more for business or career profiles (Karen Perkins 07971 881251).

Nutrition Courses: suitable for all, learning how to improve health, increase energy and vitality and achieve the right individual weight, eight three-hour modules over four weeks, no previous knowledge or homework is required, small group, maximum of eight, evening and afternoon dates now available (£250, www.newlifenutrition.co.uk, 07860 788537).

Computer Sessions for Beginners: learn how to send emails, access the Internet, etc, Sharrow Community Forum, South View Road, Sharrow, Wednesdays, 9am-4pm, Fridays, 9am-1pm (2500613/ 2508384).

Free Beginners Computer Training: introducing computers and word processing and the Internet at free courses designed for anyone who has no knowledge of using computers, BBC Sheffield, Shoreham Street, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays all day, 9.30am to 5pm, half days Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am to 12. Enrolments at 9.15am.

Puppy School Courses: fun, informal, positive and educational six-week training courses for puppies from 11-20 weeks of age, children welcome, qualified and Accredited instructor and behaviourist, member of the APDT. Kennel Club Listed and approved by vets and rescue centres (Victoria 2747665, www.peopleanddogs.co.uk).

Clay Club at Planet Pot: learn how to sculpt clay and make soap dishes, flower pots, dip and fruit bowls and lots more, at Hangingwater Road, Nether Green, and Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge (£48 for six-week course including all materials, 2306479/ 2587402, email jon@planetpot.co.uk or kate@planetpot.co.uk, www.planetpot.co.uk).

Craft Club: knitting, stitching and crochet in a relaxed creative atmosphere, suitable for all ages and abilities, Millennium Gallery, Mondays, 10.30am–12.30pm (free, no need to book).

NCT Antenatal Courses: in Central, North, West and South East Sheffield to help explore choices around labour, birth and parenting in small, interactive classes where new parents can share experiences, find out about local maternity services, learn practice skills for labour and parenting. Also now running new Relax, Stretch and Breathe classes in Sheffield (0844 243 6852, e-mail bookings7b@nct.org.uk, www.nct.org.uk/confidence).

Lip Reading classes: St Mary’s Church, South Road, Walkley, Mondays, 10am-12; Stocksbridge Library, Thursdays, 9.30am-11.30am and 12.15pm-2.15pm (07717742483).

Want to learn Dutch?: experienced, qualified tutor, native Dutch speaker, offers courses at all levels, daytime or evening (email dinxdejong@googlemail.com, 2680312).

Creative Textile Classes: experiment and have fun with a range of materials, fabrics and threads, Ecclesall Parish Rooms, Ringinglow Road, Thursdays 1pm-3pm (£6 per session, 2962752 or email helensadler47@hotmail.co.uk).

Textiles Classes in Sharrow: weekly classes in contemporary crochet and contemporary embroidery and applique, specialist and introductory, Saturday: introduction to Afghan blanket crochet stitch, (email ruthie_ford@hotmail.com or 07842757379, www.ruthiefordworkshops.blogspot.com).

Feltmaking and Textiles: now booking for weekend, evening and private workshops, Studio 2, The Butcher Works, Arundel Street, also weekday Creative Craft workshops specialising in a variety of art, craft and design based activities for people with learning disabilities, physical and sensory impairments (www.textileworkshops.co.uk or email louise@louisebroad.co.uk).

Drawing for Beginners: learn the five basic skills to create realistic drawings and develop creativity in a fun and supportive class, Planet Pot, Hangingwater Road, Nether Green (2306479) or Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge (2587402), Mondays 6.30pm-8pm (£40 for five-week course, materials included, www.planetpot.co.uk email jon@planetpot.co.uk or kate@planetpot.co.uk).

Boney Fido Dog Training: 1-2-1 training and courses: Perfect Pups; Basic obedience (indoor & follow-on outdoor); Agility; Clicker, & Retrieving. Venues: Trinity Church, S11 Wednesdays; St Augustine’s, S11 Fridays; Sportsman Inn, S10, Saturdays (booking essential, call Liz 2517148, www.boneyfidodogs.co.uk.

Self Protection classes, Ronin Self Protection Systems, BCA (British Combat Association) affiliated club, The Source, near Meadowhall, Tuesday and Friday, 7.15pm to 8.45pm (£6 per lesson/ reduced block booking rates, first lesson is free, then michaelkeys1@googlemail.com).

Relationship Help: qualified and experienced Relationship and Sex Therapist (Carol on 07773 844864 or email carol@syntrarelationships.co.uk (£50 per one hour session).

A History of Sheffield Castle: with Ron Clayton, Manor Library, Ridgeway Road, Monday, 10.30-11.30am (free, but places must be booked in advance, 2037805 or email manor.library@sheffield.gov.uk).

Writing and Researching the First World War: bestselling novelist Hilary Green and military historian Tim Lynch give talk on their writing and research about First World War at event combining art and historical fact to present a unique insight on the conflict, Carpenter Room, Central Library, Tuesday, 2pm (free, but places must be booked in advance, 2734727, email centrallending.library@sheffield.gov.uk).

Are You a Frustrated Poet?: for those who would like to develop skills and confidence and get useful and supportive feedback on what they are writing or else would like to learn to write, or learn more about poetry and poets, in a community-based daytime group (velero@tiscali.co.uk, 2331355).

Sheffield Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Group: Old Queens Head, Pond Street, first and third Monday, 7.30pm.

Sheffield Writers Resource Centre: information and advice, Main Lending Library, Surrey Street, Wednesdays, 5.15pm-7.30pm (2734711).

Sheffield Writers’ Club: fortnightly informal meetings where visitors are welcome to join poets, novelists, short story writers, etc around the table and read their own work or just listen to what others have produced, receive helpful advice and feedback from like minded people, Quaker Meeting House, St James’ Street, alternate Mondays 2pm to 4pm, (£2 per session including refreshments, 2668641).

Baby-friendly Book Group: reading group for grownups where babies are welcome meeting in the Hunter’s Bar/Greystones area every 4-6 weeks for a relaxed and informal discussion about a book chosen by members of the group. (Rachel on 07941 454195 or at matthewandrachel@hotmail.co.uk).

Sheffield Rotary Club: meets for supper and/or speaker, offering good company and charity project involvement, all ages welcome, Holiday Inn Sheffield Victoria, every Monday 6.15pm (www.sheffieldrotary.co.uk, 3489241,email joseph.connor@hotmail.co.uk).

Art Over Fifties: friendly group with qualified tutor meets Monday mornings in Batemoor and Jordanthorpe Community Centre, all ability levels, beginners welcome, first lesson free, Carol: 2553881.

Sheffield Clandestine Cake Club: monthly bakeoffs - bake, taste and share for fun, friendly group welcomes new members and men who bake (K Perkins 07971 881251).

Stumperlowe (Fulwood) Probus in S10: for all retired and semi-retired business men and professionals a warm welcome for a coffee and chat before an interesting talk, Fulwood Christ Church Centre, Canterbury Avenue , Mondays, 10am (Peter Jackson, 2307322 , www.s10probus.co.uk).

Abbeydale Probus Club: retired and semi-retired men meet for friendship and talks by guest speakers, Abbeydale Sports Club, alternate Wednesday, 9.45am (2308201).

French Club, small self-help group meeting weekly to improve skills by listening to, translating and speaking French. The Beam Room, ShipShape Health and Wellbeing Centre, The Stables, Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, S11 8AE. Tuesdays, 7.00-9.00pm. For more information, phone 2301992, 2305158.

Looking For Freedom?: 12 Step programme to freedom from addiction with new Christian Based group whose steps are scripture related, not an AA Meeting, The Drop in Lounge, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Mondays, 7.30pm to 9pm (Steven, 2521155, 07412495132).