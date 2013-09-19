Listings: Outdoors

January 5 - January 12 2017

RAILWAY WALK: A linear walk from Wombwell to Silkstone Common (10 miles) via Wombwell Woods and Worsborough with the Penistone Line Partnership. All welcome. Saturday 7 JANUARY 2017. Tram departs: Sheffield 08.36, Meadowhall 08.42 to Wombwell.

Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

New Year Walk: Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Sun 8 Jan – meet at Low Bradfield Car Park at 10.30am, return around 1pm, 2337463.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: Sun 8th Jan - 9:00am 273 bus to Lady Bower Bridge, SK192864. Walk starts 9:30. Fairholmes, Upper Derwent, Lockerbrook, Hagg Farm, Bamford 11 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. Tues 10th Jan - 9:25am 43 bus From Flat Street to Bowshaw,, SK351799. Walk starts 9:55. Coal Aston, Greenside, Mosborough 8 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. Wed 11th Jan - 9:36am Train to Shepley, SE196102. Walk starts 10:30. Shelley, Roydhouse, Emley, Cuckoo’s Nest Halt, Denby Dale 10 miles linear, moderate. Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Friends of Porter Valley January Walk: Sue Turner will be leading our next walk entitled “An introduction to the Porter Valley’s Heritage and Winter Wildlife “, on Saturday 7th January. It will start from the Park entrance at Hunters Bar at 10.30 am. Details of other activities can be found in the FoPV website.

YRC: Resolved to get out to new places, meet new people? The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club would welcome you. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next available are Cairngorms and Snowdonia in February and Spain in March. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk or locally, Michael 07814010165.

Botanical Gardens volunteer working Wednesday’s: First working Wednesday 18th January 2017. www.fobssheffield.co.uk

Friends of the Botanical Gardens (FOBS): volunteer working days, beginners and experienced gardeners are welcome to join us in the Sheffield Botanical Gardens on Wednesdays, 10am to noon. Approach from the Thompson road Garden Entrance (off Ecclesall Road) and walk up the drive past the South Lodge, through the ‘behind the scenes’ Green Iron Gate (next to the toilet block on your right) and go up to the greenhouse. Tools are provided but wear appropriate clothing including sturdy footwear and bring gardening gloves. We look forward to meeting you. www.fobssheffield.co.uk

Speeddatewalking: Over 40’s Sat Monthly Friendly Boots essential. Canine companions welcome Tel Karen on 07971 881251 to register.

Muck In Days: are run by the National Trust staff at Longshaw and the Eastern Moors Partnership team, which is a joint initiative between the RSPB and the National Trust. They aim to give people of all ages and backgrounds an opportunity to volunteer in some of the Peak District’s most beautiful landscapes. Tasks are all family friendly and directly lead to the improvement of the environment for people and for wildlife. Youngsters taking part regularly in the Muck In Days can become Junior Rangers, working towards stickers, badges and even a Junior Ranger T-shirt! All are welcome to join us at this free event. Simply call 01433 631757 or email jenny.gerrans@nationaltrust.org.uk to book your place and get information about meeting place. You can stay and help the rangers for as little or as long as you like, so bring food and drinks to suit your own needs. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and wear suitable outdoor clothing. To find out more about our monthly Muck In Days, please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/longshaw

C.I.V. Ramblers: Friendly walking, adventure, social and cultural group, with over 4000 members nationally, offers easy and moderate walks in the Peak District. Plus other free events each month. Contact Philip at Sheffield IVC for details on 0777 987 6422.

Community Work Days: volunteer opportunity with Sheffield Wildlife Trust land management team on a day of practical work varying from footpath improvement and access, to habitat and vegetation management. Tools, gloves, and refreshments provided Greno Woods, Grenoside, fourth Friday of the month, 10am-3pm, meet at the Woodhead Road car park (nature.reserves@wildsheffield.com, 2634335).

Cookery: join expert food forager Chris Bax to learn how to find and identify edible plants, seeds, nuts, flowers and fungi that grow wild in the Peak District and then return to Hartingtons School of Food to learn how to create exciting dishes from the foraged food, Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell (www.hartingtons.com, 01629 888586).

Task Group of Rivelin Valley Conservation Group: monthly practical conservation in the Valley, last Sunday in each month (Keith Kendall, 2307144, email rvcg@supanet.com, www.rivelinvalley.org.uk).

Sheffield General Cemetery Gardening Group: light gardening in friendly company with the Friends of the General Cemetery to keep the Memorial Garden in trim, beginners welcome,

Fridays, 2pm-4pm, meet at the Gatehouse, top of Cemetery Avenue (2683486/3351853).

Friends of Parkwood Springs, aim to protect and improve the amazing green space. Regular meetings, plus outdoor events for all. New members always welcome (www.parkwood-springs.org.uk, 07817 938328).

Woodland Workout: pilot project by the Forestry Commission to help folk stay in trim and improve wildlife habitats at which volunteers will be taught how to use a range of tools safely to undertake environmental improvement tasks after warming up with a 15 minute walk through the wood and each session ending with a few stretches to prevent muscles aching the next day, Wharncliffe Wood: second Wednesday of each month from 10am to 3pm (for more information and a registration pack contact Hannah Darcel on 01623 821452 or 07789942599 or email hannah.darcel@forestry.gsi.gov.uk).

Peak Walking Group, regular Sunday walks in the White/Dark Peak areas, varying mileage of between 7-10 miles, including weekends away. Circular walks starting at 10am (www.freewebs.com/peakwalkinggroup , 01246 853155).

Sheffield YHA, arranges regular Sunday walks and weekends and trips away staying at youth hostels, cottages, camping barns and campsites, plus social events, meets Red Lion, Charles Street, Mondays, from 8.30pm (2962773, 07867 977569, www.ozark.force9.co.uk/sheffyha).

Red Rope: socialist walking/climbing club which strives to be non-sexist, non-racist, non-elitist. Sheffield group walk fortnightly, on Sundays (2686409, www.redrope.org.uk).

Sheffield Friday Night Ride, monthly cycle ride around Sheffield for those who enjoy cycling and Sheffield. Everyone welcome regardless of ability or bike, no-one gets left behind, and no-one gets too far ahead (www.sheffieldfridaynightride.org.uk for ride dates and themes, email sheffieldfridaynightride@googlemail.com).

Fab, Fitafter50 and Single in Sheffield?, Matchventure organise monthly weekend walks (phone Kate or Moya 07963232803/ 07999845638 for more details or visit www.matchventure.co.uk).

Pushchair Walk, starting from the Killamarsh sports centre, tea and coffee available afterwards, Wednesdays, 9.15am-10.15am (Rita Tollerfield, 07910 770546).

Community Allotment: at Meersbrook Road, Friday mornings, to enjoy working together, learning about organic growing, and taking home produce (to arrange to come along, call Alison 2580599, Heather 2217284).

HF Sheffield Walking Group, all welcome on countryside walks of approximately eight miles, meet Dore and Totley station, Saturdays, 9.30am, shorter walks available and also Wednesdays from Sheffield Interchange. hfwalkingsheffield@hotmail.co.uk

Sheffield 20’s and 30’s Walking Group, walks every weekend, including trips away and weekly socials, for anyone aged 20-40 (www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for details).

Grow Your Own Chips!, for those new to growing fruit and veg the chance to learn how informally with help and support from LEAF Community Allotments, where knowledge, work and produce is shared, Norwood Allotments, Herries Road, Wednesdays, 11am-3.30pm, Thursdays, 10am to noon (2854479).

Spice, adventure sports and social group for adults with over 1,700 members around Yorkshire. We offer a wide range of outdoor events including weekly rambles, abseiling, caving, water sports and as well as some more unusual activities (2889997 or email listings@spiceyorks.com. www.spiceyorks.com)

Community Snooker: sessions available in our Edwardian Snooker Hall. One of the oldest halls in continuous use in Sheffield All abilities welcome - coaching available from our professional coach: Tuesday-Thursday 8-10pm, Friday -Monday 2-10pm. Contact Brett on 0781 8532627.