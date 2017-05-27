LIVE: Firefighters rescue casualty from flat fire on major Doncaster road

Firefighters have rescued a casualty from a fire that has broken out at a property on a major Doncaster road this morning.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out to tackle the fire in a compressed block of flats, located on Balby Road at 11.26am this morning.

A spokesman confirmed that the casualty was rescued from the ground floor flat, and they are currently receiving medical treatment on the scene.

They told the Free Press they could not confirm whether it had spread into any of the other flats.

There are currently three appliances tackling the blaze, which is still 'well alight'.

More to follow.