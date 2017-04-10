Love at first sight led to 75 years of happy marriage for couple

Love at first sight led to 75 years of happy marriage for Holmewood Care Home residents Jack and Muriel George.

The couple first met when Jack was visiting Muriel’s brother in 1936 and since then they have been inseparable.

Muriel, who was crowned Holmewood Carnival Queen in 1937, said: “The happiest day of my life was when Jack asked my mum for my hand in marriage.”

The couple married at North Wingfield Church in April 1942, when Jack was 24 and Muriel 20.

In 1949, they opened M George Grocery Shop together, on Holmewood High Street, which they continued to operate until their retirement in 1968.

Prior to opening the grocery shop, Jack was a miner, then a steam engine driver and eventually a bus driver.

Muriel worked at Robinsons, as a weaver, before becoming a housewife and assisting Jack in their shop.

Jack, 99, and Muriel, 95, have always lived in Holmewood and moved into Holmewood Care Home together two years ago following a short respite stay.

They have two children, Elizabeth and John, and three grandchildren.

Kathleen Richardson, home manager for Holmewood Care Home, on Barnfield Close, said: “When we asked Jack and Muriel what we could serve for their anniversary meal, their reply was prawn and salmon sandwiches and crab sticks. The couple’s favourite.

The staff joined the happy couple in celebrating their special day, raising a toast of sparkling wine, only for the residents though.”