Love Your Local Market supports young entrepreneurs in South Yorkshire

Barnsley Council is supporting the national Love Your Local Market #LYLM2017 campaign again this year, joining over 1200 markets across the UK.

The campaign runs for a fortnight from Wednesday 17 to Wednesday 31 May and the council is encouraging young entrepreneurs aged between 13* and 30 to try running their own businesses and offering them free stalls.

A pre-event brief is taking place on Monday 15 May at 6pm at Barnsley College for young people interested in finding out more. The first LYLM#2017 will take place on Saturday 20 May at Barnsley Market.

The annual campaign started in 2012 and since then Love Your Local Market participants have staged over 11000 events. This year Barnsley Council is hosting a total of five events across its town centre and district markets, highlighting the importance our markets play in the heart of our communities.

Saturday 20 May - Barnsley Market

Tuesday 23 May - Hoyland Market

Friday 26 May - Wombwell Market

Saturday 27 May - Penistone Market

Tuesday 30 May - Goldthorpe Market

If you are aged between 13* and 30 you can apply to take part as a trader or a performer. Advice and guidance is provided by Barnsley College and Enterprising Barnsley, free insurance is provided by GM Imber & Sons and stalls and tables and additional support is provided by Barnsley Council. All you need to do is bring your entrepreneurial skills and creative talents along on the day.

We’re looking for designers, makers, bakers, artists, photographers, upcyclers, singers, rappers, dancers, performers and comedians - anyone with creativity, to come along and take part.

As part of the Up and Coming Markets we will also nominate three finalists to attend the National Youth Market in Manchester on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 September. You must be over 16 to be nominated. The overall winner from Manchester will receive £500 and a stall for two weeks at the Manchester Christmas Market.

There’s also an opportunity for schools and local youth groups to get involved in a video competition. The Market Industry is running the competition as part of Love Your Local Market and is encouraging schools, colleges, universities, youth markets and young traders to make a video about markets. Please help spread the word as the winners receive £500.

To get involved please contact the Barnsley Market office on 01226 772246 or email mariacotton@barnsley.gov.uk.

Keep up to date with all the latest news at @UpComingMarkets on Facebook and Twitter and use #LYLM2017 to spread the word.

*Participants under 16 will need a parent or guardian with them on the day.