Major road near Sheffield closed due to accident

A major road near Sheffield is currently closed in both directions due to an accident.

The emergency services have closed the A6024 towards Holme in both directions, with no access from the A628 Woodhead Pass as a result of the collision.

Travel England confirmed the road is expected to be closed until at least 8.30pm.

A spokesman for Highways England said on Twitter: "No access onto the #A6024 from the #Woodhead Pass, the #A628. Emergency services have closed the #A6024 towards #Holme. @DerbyshireRPU"

More to follow.