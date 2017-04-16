Majority of Sheffield children get a place at preferred primary school

Measures to cope with growing demand on places in Sheffield are paying off as more parents than ever will be sending their children to one of their preferred primary schools.

School admissions outcomes for places in reception from September show that 98 per cent of children - 6,079 pupils - starting in September have been given a place at one of their three preferred schools - an increase from 97.5 per cent last year.

More children have also been given their first choice primary school. A total of 92 per cent of pupils are going to their chosen school - a two per cent increase on last year.

Extra demand for primary school places has been increasing in recent years due to an unprecedented baby boom.

Sheffield Council has provided 60 extra place for children starting reception in September. A new through-school being planned in Burngreave will also provide an additional 60 reception places when it opens in September 2018.

Coun Jackie Drayton, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: “Despite the rise in school numbers and the pressure on primary places I’m pleased that Sheffield continues to perform well for its families.

“However my heart goes out to those children and families who have not got their school of choice, I understand and know how upsetting that can be, that’s why we are continuing to build new schools to provide places across the City so in the future all families can get their school preference.

“I would urge anyone who is not happy with their school place to get in touch with our admissions team as soon as possible for advice.”

Children who were not allocated any of their three preferences have either been referred to their catchment school or been allocated the nearest primary school with places available.

Parents not satisfied with the school they have been allocated can appeal. Appeal take place in June and July.