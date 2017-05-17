Majority of South Yorkshire parents 'fail to speak to their kids about online safety'

The majority of parents in South Yorkshire fail to speak to their children about online safety, new figures have revealed.

Research by the NSPCC and 02 showed only 19 per cent of mums and dads with kids aged between eight and 13 discussed the topic openly in the county.

The survey also found that 80 per cent of children think social media companies are not doing enough to protect them, making the role of parents even more vital in keeping them safe from online abuse.

Both organisations are now urging parents to take advantage of their Share Aware campaign which provides a range of advice around online safety.

Claire Lilley, head of child online safety at the NSPCC, said: “Talking to your child and exploring their online world with them is the best way to keep them safe but it can be hard to keep up to speed with the internet and some topics can feel more difficult than others. Share Aware can help by giving parents the tools and confidence to have regular and informed chats with their child."