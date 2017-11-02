Man arrested in connection with 10 Doncaster thefts

A man has been arrested in connection with 10 thefts across part of Doncaster.
Police said he was apprehended yesterday in relation to thefts and an alleged assault in Highfields and Woodlands.
He was being quizzed by officers earlier today.
A man has been arrested in connection with 10 thefts across part of Doncaster.
Police said he was apprehended yesterday in relation to thefts and an alleged assault in Highfields and Woodlands.
He was being quizzed by officers earlier today.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sheffield Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.