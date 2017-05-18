Man arrested in connection with rape investigation could be in Sheffield

A man who was arrested as part of a rape investigation in Hampshire could be in Sheffield, police have said.

Kieran Longhurst, aged 19, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with the investigation regarding a reported rape in Havent, but subsequently failed to return on bail.

Officers say he has links to Sheffield and could be in the city.

He is described as white, 6ft 6ins tall, thin with short brown hair swept to the side, blue eyes, a hole in his left ear and sometimes wears a stretcher in it.

Police say he is often seen riding a bicycle.

Detective Constable Steve Brown of Hampshire Police said: “Mr Longhurst is believed to have left the area and officers have subsequently been unable to contact him.

“We have conducted a number of lines of enquiry, including with our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police, but now we need the public’s help.

“This investigation centres on an allegation of a serious sexual offence, and it is imperative that we find this man so we can speak to him as part of our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information contact police and quote reference number 44160287923 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.