Man charged after elderly woman is robbed in Gleadless Townend area of Sheffield

A man has been charged with a reported robbery of an elderly woman in Sheffield.

Craig Denton, aged 34, of Owler Lane, Fir Vale, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 16, charged with robbery and fraud.

The charges relate to an alleged robbery of an elderly woman in Gleadless Mount, Gleadless Townend, reported on Sunday, November 12.

Denton only appeared to confirm his name and address and was remanded in custody. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, December 14.