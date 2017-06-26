Man charged over pub attack near Sheffield that left man with life-threatening injuries

A man has been charged over an alleged assault in a pub that left a man fighting for life.

A 69-year-old man was taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital where he remains in a critical condition after an alleged attack at The Beeches pub in Staveley High Street on Wednesday, June 21.

Jason Knowland, aged 45, of High Street, Staveley, was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody and is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre today.

Detective Inspector Gemma Booth, who is leading the investigation, reiterated an appeal for further witnesses to the incident to come forward.

She said: “Our investigation is still very much ongoing, with the 69-year-old man still critical in hospital. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and speak either with our detectives, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Contact police on 101 quote reference number 840 of June 21.