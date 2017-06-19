Man dies after huge brawl on South Yorkshire street

A man has died after he was injured during a brawl involving a crowd of people in the street.

Emergency services were called to a house in Manor Court on Genn Lane, Worsbrough in Barnsley, following reports that a group of men and women were fighting outside.

A 42-year-old man sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital after the brawl on Saturday at 11.30pm. He died in hospital yesterday.

Two men, aged 40 and 27, arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward as their investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker said: “Enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death are now underway and a forensic post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to establish the exact cause of his death.

“The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers through this difficult time.

“We do believe those involved in the altercation were known to each other and I’d like to appeal to anyone who saw what happened to please come forward.

“We will have officers in the area speaking to people over the coming days so if you do have any information, please pass it on to them.”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1397 of 17 June 2017.