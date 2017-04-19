Man left with serious injuries after attack in Doncaster car park

A 26-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, after being attacked by strangers in a Doncaster car park in the early hours of the morning.

The incident took place between 1am and 2am on Monday at a car park off Frances Street in Doncaster town centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man was reportedly assaulted by persons unknown at a car park.

"He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, suspected to be slash injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 129 of April 17, 2017."