Man stabbed during argument outside Sheffield medical centre

A man was stabbed during an argument outside a Sheffield medical centre.
Emergency services were called to the street near Carrfield Medical Centre in Heeley following reports that a 19-year-old man had been injured.
Police said the man was assaulted by two men following a dispute which resulted in the victim sustaining a stab wound to his leg and cuts to his chest and face.
He was taken to hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The incident happened at 12.15pm on Thursday, October, 26, and detectives are appealing for witnesses.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation is now underway to identify those involved.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 388 of 26 October 2017."
