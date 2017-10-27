Man stabbed during argument outside Sheffield medical centre

A man was stabbed during an argument outside a Sheffield medical centre.

Emergency services were called to the street near Carrfield Medical Centre in Heeley following reports that a 19-year-old man had been injured.

Police said the man was assaulted by two men following a dispute which resulted in the victim sustaining a stab wound to his leg and cuts to his chest and face.



He was taken to hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at 12.15pm on Thursday, October, 26, and detectives are appealing for witnesses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation is now underway to identify those involved.



"Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 388 of 26 October 2017."