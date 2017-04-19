Man who crashed stolen car into Sheffield house after booze and cocaine binge is spared jail

A young Sheffield dad, who binged on booze and cocaine before stealing his friend's car and crashing it into a residential property, has been spared jail.

On August 19 last year, Declan Tuton spent the evening with his friend Thomas Carlin, and consumed around half a bottle of vodka and a quantity of cocaine during the course of the evening.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how the pair stayed up until around 4am the following morning drinking and taking drugs at Mr Carlin's home before they both went to sleep at the property.

Around five hours later, at approximately 9am, Tuton, of Manor Oaks Place, Park Hill, got up, stole the keys to Mr Carlin's BMW and drove off in it.

"He crashed into a property in Manor Lane, Sheffield. It's suspected that he must have been travelling at some speed in order for this to have happened," said David Wain, prosecuting.

He added: "The defendant ran from the scene."

No-one was injured in the collision.

The court was told how a significant amount of damage was caused to the property Tuton, aged 21, crashed into, and an insurance claim of £27,215 had to be made for the cost of repairs.

In addition, it cost an estimated £7,300 to repair the damage caused to Mr Carlin's vehicle.

Defending, Richard Adams, told the court that Mr Tuton only took the vehicle because his partner had been called into work and had called him and told him to return home to look after their three-year-old daughter.

He said: "He intended to return home and look after the children. He made the stupid decision to take the car and drive home. It's clear from the location of the accident he was nearly home when he had the accident.

"After the accident he went home, called the police and told them he had stolen the car and crashed it."

Tuton, who recently became a dad for the second time, pleaded guilty to a string of charges relating to the incident including aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and criminal damage.

Judge Paul Watson QC sentenced Tuton to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 280 hours of unpaid work.

He said : "It's not only a mercy, it's nothing short of miraculous that no-one was hurt.

"That amount of drink and drugs ensure you were a menace to other road users.

"The effect of putting you away would have devastating consequences for your family."