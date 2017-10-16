Man with high-pitched voice 'punched and robbed woman' while waiting for taxi in Sheffield

A yob punched and robbed a terrified woman while she waiting for a taxi in Sheffield.

The incident happened when the 21-year-old victim was walking along Crookesmoor Road, towards Conduit Road, in Crookesmoor at 1am on Sunday, September 24.

While she waited at the side of the road for a taxi, an unknown man is reported to have walked past her but then returned and pushed her up against a wall.

He began threatening her and demanded she hand over her handbag.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The man is then understood to have searched the woman’s handbag, before demanding her mobile phone and punching her in the face, causing her to fall to the floor.

"He then searched the victim’s pockets while she was on the floor, threatening further violence before assaulting her again.

"The victim is believed to have fallen unconscious and when she awoke, the man was gone."

Detectives are hunting the perpetrator and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PC Donna Simcock said: “This was an extremely nasty and unprovoked attack on a woman who was simply waiting for a taxi.

“We’re really keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the robbery on Conduit Road on that Sunday morning, or anyone who may have seen someone matching the description of the suspect.

“Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured, but it is important we identify the person responsible for this awful robbery.”

The suspect is described as being white, in his late 20’s, around 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build. He had dark stubble or an unkempt beard, a scruffy look, bad skin, spots, and is believed to have spoken with a high-pitched voice.

Police said he is described as wearing black jogging bottoms, a black top, long-sleeved hoody, a black beanie hat and black gloves. The victim could smell smoke on him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 300 of Monday 25 September 2017.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.