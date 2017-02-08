Man with 'no memory' of attack sustains serious injuries outside Sheffield city centre pub

A man who was attacked outside a Sheffield city centre pub woke up in hospital with 'no memory' of the incident.

The 36-year-old was outside the Yates bar in Cambridge Street when he was attacked at about 2.10am on Saturday, January 29.

He was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries, however CCTV failed to capture any of the incident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer PC Charlotte Hill said: “The victim has no memory of this incident – he remembers being outside the bar and then waking up with significant and serious facial injuries.

“Unfortunately, CCTV cameras in the city centre have failed to capture the incident but we can see a crowd of people starting to gather shortly after the time we believe the assault took place.

“Were you in that crowd? Did you see anything that could help with our investigation?”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 122 of 29 January 2017.