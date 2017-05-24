Manchester Terror Attack: Boyfriend of hero Sheffield woman who died in blast says she was 'happiest she has ever been'

The boyfriend of a Sheffield woman killed in the Manchester terror attack has told how she was 'the happiest she has ever been' before her death and the couple were looking forward to a long life together.

Kelly Brewster, who was hailed a hero for shielding her young niece from the deadly Manchester Arena blast, has been named by friends as the fifth victim of the terror attack.

She had attended the Ariana Grande concert with her sister, Claire and her niece, Hollie Booth, when the terrorist struck.

The civil servant, who once worked at Irwin Mitchell solicitors in Sheffield, had reportedly put a deposit down on a house in Sheffield with boyfriend Ian Winslow the day before the attack on Monday night.

Ian, aged 36, posted on Facebook: "Not sure how this works but it isn't good news. Kelly Brewster wasn't one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are. Love you loads."

Loved ones later took to social media to confirm their worst fears that Kelly was one of the 22 victims killed in the suicide blast, which also left dozens injured.

Posting on Facebook earlier on Monday, Tracy Booth said her granddaughter, Hollie, had broken both of her legs and Hollie's mum, Claire, had broken her jaw.

Commenting on the post, Paul Dryhurst said: "I understand she [Kelly] was behind Hollie and shielded her with her body."

Friends and family had launched a desperate appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Payton Williams, also posting on Facebook, wrote "She went to the concert in Manchester and was separated from her sister.

"If anyone has seen her or heard from her please please can you let us know - her family and friends are really worried."

Payton later posted an update which read: "It's with a sad broken heart I can say we've had news that Kelly is no longer with us.

"Fly high beautiful, you will be a bright shining star."

Friend Joanne Winslow wrote: "Heartbroken RIP Kelly Brewster I'm in bits for all of Kelly's friends and family."

The suicide bomber has been named by police as Salman Ramadan Abedi, believed to have been born in Manchester and of Libyan descent, who studied business at Salford University but dropped out before completing his degree.

Meanwhile, soldiers are being sent on to Britain’s streets to help the police and a second terror attack may be imminent, Theresa May has said.

The prime minister raised the threat level from severe to critical for the first time since July 2007, meaning “not only that an attack remains highly likely but a further attack may be imminent."