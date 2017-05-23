Manchester Terror Attack: Exam boards say A-levels and GCSEs can be postponed in South Yorkshire

Exam boards are telling schools that they can re-arrange GCSE and A-level exams in the wake of the terror attack in Manchester.

The explosion at Manchester Arena following a concert by US singer Ariana Grande left 22 people dead and dozens injured.

A joint statement from the exam boards says that it will be up to schools to decide whether exams should go ahead.

It said: "Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by last night's terrible incident in Manchester.

"GCSE and A level examinations ‎are taking place today across the UK but, understandably, some students, schools and colleges will have been affected by the bombing.

"School leaders are best placed to decide if exams should go ahead and, if they decide they are not, exam boards will make sure that no student is disadvantaged. This is known as Special Consideration.

"Schools and colleges affected by the bombing should contact the relevant exam boards. Students affected should speak to their teachers.‎"