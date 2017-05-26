Manchester terror attack: Heartbroken partner of Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster says 'I just want to hold her and kiss her again'

The heartbroken partner of Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster - who died in the Manchester terror attack - has told how he "just wants to hold her and kiss her again."

Ian Winslow described how he and the love of his life were all set for a long happy future together having just put a deposit down on a house and started trying for a baby.

Kelly and Phoebe.

But their world was shattered on Monday night when 32-year-old Kelly was killed in a bomb blast outside the Manchester Arena.

Ian, aged 36, told how the last time he heard from his sweetheart was in a text message at about 8pm when she said 'love you'. Just hours later she was gone.

In an emotional interview, he spoke for the first time about the unimaginable grief he and Kelly's family and friends are going through.

He said: "I just want to hold her and kiss her again. I miss her so much.

Kelly and Ian after a Jennifer Lopez concert.

"We had all of these amazing plans together, and now all that has gone. I can't believe it."

Music-loving Kelly had gone to the Ariana Grande concert with her sister Claire, aged 33, and her niece Hollie, aged 12, and was "really excited."

Ian told how he had put a deposit down on a house earlier the same day and text her pictures.

They were in the process of buying a four bedroom detached house for themselves, Ian's daughter Phoebe, aged seven, from a previous relationship, and for the baby they were trying for.

Kelly and Ian.

"She said it looked like her dream house. She really was the happiest she has ever been."

But everything was about to change when he received phone calls from Kelly's relatives late on Monday to say there had been an explosion - and nobody knew where Kelly was.

Fearing the worst Ian, along with Kelly's parents and other relatives, rushed to Manchester.

Said Ian: "Claire had been talking on the phone and said there was a huge explosion. It knocked them away from where Kelly was and she could remember her lying there and someone was trying to treat her.

Police at the arena after the attack.

"She wanted to stay but in the confusion she and Hollie got separated and were taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary."

The family waited at the hospital all night before Claire and Hollie were finally brought in. But Kelly was still unaccounted for.

The following day the family were advised to go to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, which had been set up as a makeshift information centre for missing persons.

Said Ian: "They said there was two adults and two children alive that were being treated and had not been identified yet so we were desperately hoping that one of the adults would be Kelly.

"But this went down to one adult and then they said it wasn't Kelly. We were told that she had passed away."

He added that hearing the news in reality was almost impossible to take in.

Salman Abedi.

"We were all shocked. Myself, Kelly's parents Kim and Kevin, everyone is absolutely devastated."

Ian has since had to deliver the tragic news to his daughter.

"They were so close. When I told her, Kelly's picture came up on the TV and she went over and kissed the screen. She's heartbroken."

Meanwhile, Claire and Hollie still remain in hospital. Claire suffered a broken jaw in the blast while Hollie has two broken legs.

Ian said both were conscious but there was still serious concern for their injuries.

He said: "Claire has been up talking more so than Hollie. She is heartbroken like we all are.

"She said Kelly was at the back with Hollie in front of her. So Kelly took the brunt of the impact. There was no time to react."

He added tearfully: "I just keep thinking about her lying there and me not being able to do anything."

Ian told how they met through mutual friends at Kelly's 30th birthday party two-and-a-half years ago.

He said: "I knew she was the one for me. She was a beautiful, kind person who loved life in general and in particular loved music and travelling."

He told how they had gone to Disneyland Paris, along with Phoebe, in February and they were all set for two more holidays to Tenerife and Salou later this year. She also loved One Direction, Justin Timberlake and the film Dirty Dancing.

Ian, who works as a mortgage broker and lives in Waverley, added that Kelly, of Arbourthorne, was also "very good at her job, ambitious and hard working" as a claims assessor at Aviva.

The atrocity was committed by 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi, whose parents are from Libya but he grew up in the UK, and Islamic State claimed responsibility shortly after. 22 people died and dozens were seriously injured.

Ian believes the authorities should take a more hardline approach to terror suspects and added: "These people are monsters to target innocent children and adults at a concert.

You shouldn't feel scared going to pop concerts or anywhere.

"Nobody expected this to happen but the person who did it was known to the authorities and they should take more robust action."

But he agreed that communities should "stand together" and not let extremists divide us.

Ian also paid tribute to the emergency services for their response and members of the public for their support.

He said: "We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support. It is really heart warming.

"I just wish Kelly was still here."