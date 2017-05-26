Manchester terror attack: Major fundraising appeal for family of Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster who died in bomb blast

Donations have come flooding in from well-wishers across the country to a fundraising appeal for the family of Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster, who died in the Manchester terror attack.

The appeal was set up by law firm Irwin Mitchell and within days has smashed the target of £1000 and raised more than £1300 thanks to 85 individual donations.

Kelly Brewster.

Money has poured in from staff across the UK who have also been doing fundraising events and collections in their offices.

Kelly used to work at Irwin Mitchell and her sister Claire Booth - who was severely injured in the attack - is a current employee in the motor team at the firm's Sheffield office.

A company spokesperson said: "Since finding out about this dreadful news employees from across the country have been organising various fundraising events in support of Claire and her family.

"In addition to this we have set up an online page where you can donate to the Irwin Mitchell Charitable Foundation, who will ensure all proceeds go to Claire and her family."

Kelly, aged 32, of Arbourthorne, had attended the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena with Claire and her 11-year-old niece, Hollie Booth, when the terrorist struck on Monday night.

Relatives have told how Kelly shielded her two loved ones and died in the blast. Claire and Hollie are currently receiving treatment for their injuries in a hospital in Manchester.

A separate funding appeal, set up by friends on the Just Giving website, has raised more than £100 towards a target of £500.

Meanwhile, Kelly's devastated friends comforted each other as they looked at flowers laid in tribute in the city's Peace Gardens.

Chantelle Garrity and Rachel Ward said Miss Brewster's actions were typical of how she lived.

Miss Garrity said: "I'm angry. I think that's why I'm not letting it settle in yet. It's not real.

"I feel a bit guilty sometimes that people are asking about how I am but Kelly's not here. It's not about me, it's about her family. I still can't believe it."

She added: "She was just always happy. She had a boyfriend she loved, a stepdaughter. They were buying a house, they were moving house, they wanted to have a baby.

"Everything that any young woman would want, she had. She was only young."

Miss Ward said: "She was such a fun-loving, caring person. She got so much out of life. She was always wanting to be having fun."

She said she last saw her friend on Friday when she was looking forward to the concert in Manchester.

Miss Ward said: "We just feel numb. We just can't believe what's happened. She'd got her whole life ahead of her."

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the barbaric attack, which was carried out by Salman Abedi. 22 people died and dozens of victims were left in hospital needing emergency treatment.