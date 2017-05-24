Manchester terror attack: Security stepped up at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Security has been stepped up at Doncaster Sheffield Airport following the terror attack in Manchester which claimed 22 lives.

Airport bosses confirmed additional security checks have been introduced "in line with all UK airports."

Steve Gill, chief executive of the airport, said: "UK Border Force are now conducting additional passport checks before the security channel.

“These additional checks are for the safety and security of our passengers, which remains our number one priority.”

Suicide bomber Salman Ramadan Abedi detonated an explosive device outside the Manchester Arena on Monday night. A total of 22 people died, including Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster, and dozens were injured. Abedi also died in the blast.