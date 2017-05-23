Manchester Terror Attack: Sheffield Council leader condemns 'barbaric' and 'appalling' terror attack

The leader of Sheffield Council has condemned last night's terror attack in Manchester as 'barbaric' and 'appalling'.

Council leader coun Julie Dore said Sheffield stands 'completely united' with its friends in Manchester following the attack which has left 22 people dead and dozens injured.

Book of condolence at Sheffield Town Hall

She said: "Sheffield stands completely united with our friends in Manchester after what is a truly horrifying and shocking attack.

"It is particularly barbaric that this was designed to target an event that was attended by so many children and young people and our hearts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this appalling incident.”

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Anne Murphy, added: “The people of Sheffield stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Manchester.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected in last night’s atrocity.”

A book of condolence has been opened at the Town Hall.