Manchester Terror Attack: Sheffield Council leaders pay their respects to victims

Leaders of Sheffield Council has paid tribute to those killed and injured in the suspected terror attack in Manchester.

The explosion at Manchester Arena following a concert by US singer Ariana Grande left 22 dead and dozens injured.

Sheffield Council leader Coun Julie Dore and chief executive John Mothersole tweeted: "Our thoughts are with those affected by the horrendous attack in Manchester last night. #WeStandTogether."

Doncaster Council is flying a flag at half mast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The council tweeted: "@MyDoncaster flag at half mast for #Manchester our thoughts and prayers are with you #WeStandTogether."

Rotherham Council is also lowering its flags to half mast. All flags outside Rotherham Town Hall and the council's offices at Riverside House are being lowered out of respect for the victims and their families.

An emergency number for those concerned about loved ones in Manchester or anyone who may have been in the area of the attack has been set up.

Anyone who is concerned should call 0161 8569400.