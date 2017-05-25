Manchester terror attack: Sheffield victim Kelly Brewster was 'planning to start a family' before she was killed in bomb blast

Brave Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster - who died in the Manchester terror attack while shielding her niece - had been planning to start a family with her partner before her death, loved ones said.

The 32-year-old is believed to have just put a deposit down on a house with boyfriend Ian Winslow and was looking forward to a bright future with him before she was killed.

Kelly Brewster and Ian Winslow.

Ian's father John Winslow, aged 62, told how they had been together for three years and were trying for a baby together.

He said: "We are all devastated at what had happened. Ian is devastated. Kelly is such a lovely, lovely girl. They were a lovely couple.

"Ian told me that they had just put a deposit down on a house and were trying for a baby.

"We will miss her so much. Ian has a seven-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Phoebe, and she and Kelly were very close, like sisters."

Kelly had attended the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena with her sister, Claire and her 11-year-old niece, Hollie Booth, when the terrorist struck on Monday night. It has been reported that Kelly shielded her niece when the bomb went off.

Tracey Booth, Hollie's grandmother, said: "I'm devastated about Kelly's death. She was a hero. .

"I will be indebted to her for the rest of my life."

Hollie's uncle Shane Booth added: "It'a awful. I can't understand it all. I am now scared to go anywhere. They say that you should get on with your life, that it probably wouldn't happen to you.

"Well it has happened to us."

Speaking of Kelly being murdered in a despicable act of terrorism, Mr Winslow said: "Words cannot describe how it makes you feel, it's surreal.

"How a man can say that he has done this for Muslims. He is not a Muslim. He is evil."

Kelly's partner, Ian Winslow, wrote on Facebook: "She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are."

Kelly's uncle Paul Dryhurst said: "Kelly has shielded Hollie and Claire from the damage. The three were walking out in single file, with Claire in front, Hollie behind her, and Kelly behind her.

"When the bomb has gone off the impact has broken Claire's jaw and broken Hollie's legs.

"They are both currently in hospital having nuts and bolts removed from all places.

"Claire is having a bolt removed from her face and poor Hollie is having bolts removed all the way up her legs.

"After the impact Claire had gone to Hollie but when she looked up she couldn't find Kelly. They lost her in all the commotion."

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the barbaric attack, which was carried out by Salman Abedi. 22 people died and dozens of victims were left in hospital needing emergency treatment.