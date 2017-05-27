Manchester terror attack sparks rise in reports of South Yorkshire hate crimes

South Yorkshire Police say they have seen a rise in the number of people reporting hate crimes across the region in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

The force is urging members of the public to report hate crimes carried out against them or others.

A spokesman said: "We’ve seen hate crimes increase since the Manchester attack.

"If you experience hate or see it happen to anyone, report it."

This comes in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Manchester on Monday night in which 22 people visiting Manchester Arena for an Ariana Grande concert were killed and dozens more were injured.

The atrocity was committed by 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi, whose parents are from Libya but he grew up in the UK, and Islamic State claimed responsibility shortly after.