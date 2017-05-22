Marie Curie’s Sheffield fundraising group seeks treasurer and secretary

Marie Curie’s South East Sheffield Fundraising Group is looking to recruit a Treasurer, secretary and other members to support its team of volunteers.

The ideal candidate for the role of Treasurer will use their financial skills and eye for detail to bank and record all monies raised, advise on event budgets and help the group to ensure that fundraising targets can be met. The role involves counting, banking and recording all money raised, collected and donated; informing Marie Curie of all transactions; working with the group to create and adhere to realistic budgets for fundraising activities; maintaining records of income and expenditure relating to events; responding to queries relating to the income and expenditure; and providing regular financial updates at the group’s meetings.

The role of secretary will involve providing general administrative and secretarial support to the group as well as circulating agenda’s and taking minutes at meetings.

The charity is also hoping to encourage more people to join the group as members to help organise collections, fundraising events and encourage support for Marie Curie in the local community.

Carol Hutchinson, Chair of South East Yorkshire Fundraising Group said: “We are a relatively new group so would like to invite more people to join us. We’re a very friendly bunch, enthusiastic about the charity and have some exiting fundraising plans afoot.”

Nikki Ayrton, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, explained: “Volunteers are a fantastic asset to Marie Curie and we would like to thank everyone for giving up their time to support us. Marie Curie relies heavily on the support of our volunteers, without whom we would not be able to continue providing care and support to people with terminal illnesses, and their loved ones, in the local community. Supporting the Charity gives people the opportunity to gain unforgettable experiences, immerse themselves in a new culture, face fresh challenges and obtain new skills while doing something fulfilling. So if you’re interested in joining us then please get in touch!”

If you would like further information about volunteering or fundraising opportunities then please contact Nikki Ayrton on 01274386190, email nikki.ayrton@mariecurie.org.uk or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk