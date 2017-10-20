Mattersey Blue is Owlerton nap plus Owlerton cards for Oct 20 and 21 - and don’t forget Bonfire night at the dogs

Mattersey Blue in trap 1 for trainer Sean Davy appears to have a golden chance to convert last time out’s crossbar effort when beaten by only a neck.

Tonight’s Nap has kept better company than run in Race 11 and crucially is on a second start on the demotion back from the bench.

Our NB is PaulinesJaguar (W) in Race 6 .

n OWLERTON TONIGHT - Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A5) 1 Logee Eliza; 2 Salems Poseidon; 3 Joella Poppy; 4 Townside Comet; 5 Sausage Roulette; 6 Soberano Prince

Race 2 18.56 500m Flat (A5) 1 Truly A Blade; 2 Skip It Always; 3 Wicky Millie; 4 Jetts Legend; 5 Smurfing Assasin; 6 Townside Titan

Race 3 19.11 500m Flat (A4) 1 Puckane Mall; 2 His Nibs; 3 Tias May; 4 Glenbuck Rose; 5 Brazen Samurai; 6 Words Of Wisdom

Race 4 19.27 500m Flat (A6) 1 Peekaboo Spot; 2 Swift Minstral; 3 Greatest Gift; 4 Monroe Supreme; 5 Yahoo Autumn; 6 Shes Mas

Race 5 19.42 500m Flat (A7) 1 Broomwell Onyx; 2 Dunbolg Cygnus; 3 showbiz Turbo; 4 Layas Girl; 5 Pekaboo Joan; 6 Iconic Belle

Race 6 19.58 280m Flat (D3) 1 Velocity Queen; 2 Geelo Summer; 3 Laughing Legend; 4 Lowgate Nadine; 5 Paulines Jaguar; 6 Swift Darius

Race 7 20.14 500m Flat (A2) 1 Swift Lohan; 2 Tagalong Mikey; 3 Daniels Bullet; 4 Vito Murry; 5 Kranky Tom; 6 Harton Derwent

Race 8 20.31 280m Flat (D3) 1 All Time Great; 2 Its Jack; 3 Golden Frank; 4 Battyford Hannah; 5 Coney Rocks; 6 Hairy Maclary

Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A4) 1 Peekaboo Barney; 2 Joella Daisy; 3 Mystical Girl; 4 Spitfire Pilot; 5 Live King; 6 Fulham Flyer

Race 10 21.02 500m Flat (A6) 1 Derryhogan Tizzy; 2 Head Iton Cheeky; 3 Broomwell Joker; 4 Stormy Cocojohn; 5 Katies General; 6 Greycraft Snoop

Race 11 21.17 500m Flat (A5) 1 Mattersey Blue; 2 Ballyhall Peter; 3 Broomwell Pearl; 4 Halcrow Brae; 5 Geelo Messi; 6 Lightfoot Ola

Race 12 21.33 500m Flat (A3) 1 Valient Striker; 2 Likely Outcome; 3 Duncans Prince; 4 JOELLA Rosie; 5 Debbycot Roy; 6 Ballinabola Golf

Race 13 21.50 280m Flat (D2) 1 Greenhill Buddy; 2 Soberano Skye; 3 Stepaside Radebe; 4 Diceys Act; 5 Coneys Cassius; 6 Casino Bound

Race 14 22.07 500m Flat (A1) 1 Boozed Flame; 2 Westoe Moretti; 3 Geelo Rush; 4 Geelo Mickey; 5 Liberty Law; 6 Swift Molossos

Race 15 22.23 280m Flat (D4) 1 Keep The Faith; 2 Goulane Mystery; 3 Feather Blade; 4 Geelo Talkes; 5 Coney De Campes; 6 Lancaster Bomber

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A2) 1 Demesne Heiress; 2 Piemans Boom; 3 Neamstown Beast; 4 Bells Diva; 5 Not My Problem; 6 Vacant

n TOMORROW - Race 1 19.25 500m Flat (P3) 1 Beaming Warrior; 2 Kingdom Deere; 3 Russanda Gara; 4 geelo Magic; 5 Lostrigg Charie; 6 Vacant

Race 2 19.40 660m Flat Handicap 1 Rashers Legend; 2 Harton Grand; 3 Metric Majestic; 4 Ceridwens Rage; 5 Harton Black; 6 Droopys Realm

Race 3 19.55 500m Flat (A2) 1 Haroldino; 2 Yahoo Pearl; 3 Russelena Ronnie; 4 Harton Monkey; 5 Coolboy Blitz; 6 Droopys Baresi

Race 4 20.10 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Morell Zeva; 2 Swift Chip; 3 You Little Una; 4 Swift Sam; 5 Lazy Pearl; 6 Rorie More

Race 5 20.25 500m Flat (A2) 1 Kowloon Mickycon; 2 Lightfoot Janna; 3 lightfoot Kante; 4 Scotchrath; 5 Russanda Rhona; 6 Vacant

Race 6 20.40 500m Flat (A7) 1 Heatherhil Heidi; 2 Mid Tipp Betty; 3 Kanes Senorita; 4 Whinmoor Act; 5 Saucy Miss; 6 Magnificent Hawk

Race 7 20.55 280m Flat (D2) 1 Money Show; 2 Slaneyside Hoey; 3 Skip It Hanney; 4 Off You Trot; 5 Anfield Molly; 6 Light Me Up

Race 8 21.10 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Metro; 2 Swift Rocco; 3 Slaneyside Kirby; 4 Swirling Stream; 5 Piemans Express; 6 Afore You Go

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A8) 1 Blanemoor Oyster; 2 Rosali Maggie; 3 Queen Of Bandits; 4 Milliondollarlad; 5 Flocars Leeroy; 6 Burnt Oak Beano

Race 10 21.40 500m Flat (A5) 1 Cals Villa; 2 Adamant Reagan; 3 Deckle; 4 Myleens Jackpot; 5 Geelo Millions; 6 Swift Avanti

Race 11 21.55 500m Flat (A6) 1 Geelo Taylor; 2 Townside Becky; 3 Mucky Melody; 4 Slaneyside Wiiz; 5 Dirty Dollar; 6 Droopys Bear

Race 12 22.10 280m Flat (D1) 1 Susies Stella; 2 Ballycowen Colm; 3 Mustang Mack; 4 Ballycowen Kara; 5 Vacant; 6 Carry On

Race 13 22.25 500m Flat (A1) 1 Droopys Podge; 2 Soars Above; 3 Jaxx Teller; 4 Palatine Boss; 5 Geelo Brenny; 6 Vacant

Race 14 22.40 500m Flat (A4) 1 Lostrigg Jack; 2 Born To Please; 3 Snapoutofit; 4 Glaise Shadow; 5 Swift Painter; 6 Headleys Shane

Owlerton Greyhound Stadium will celebrate bonfire night by holding a special race meeting followed by a Fireworks Spectacular on Sunday, November 5.

Gates will open at 3.30pm for a special race evening, with the first of a number of greyhound races taking place at 4:30pm. After the final race at 7:30pm, the greyhounds will leave the stadium before the Fireworks Spectacular starts.

A range of packages will be available, including a three-course meal in the Stadium’s Panorama Restaurant, priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children under 12. Executive boxes for up to 12 and up to 24 people are available, priced at £20 each.