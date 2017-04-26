McDonald's could launch takeaway delivery service in South Yorkshire

McDonald's is set to roll out a long-awaited takeaway home delivery service - and it could be coming to South Yorkshire.

The fast food giant said it was looking to launch a "small" delivery pilot this summer with specific locations yet to be decided.

A McDonald's spokeswoman said: "It is no secret we have been looking at the potential of delivery in recent months.

"This service is offered in other markets around the world and its growth within the UK continues to gather pace."

Paul Pomroy, McDonald's UK chief executive, added: "We will start with a delivery service from the right number of sites that gives us scale.

"I expect we will take a similar approach to the way we rolled out our app, starting small, learning quickly and scaling up very quickly."

The delivery sector jumped almost 10 per cent to 599 million visits in Britain last year, while total visits out to restaurants and other dining venues rose by just one per cent, according to analysts NPD Group.