Meet the child genius from Sheffield with a higher IQ than Einstein

A Sheffield schoolboy has been accepted into Mensa with an IQ higher than that of geniuses like Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein.

The appropriately named Laurence Riddle, aged 11, scored 162 in the intelligence test where a score of 135 is enough to place you in the top one per cent of the population.

Laurence's mum Helen said she knew he was smart but never realised quite how smart

The young brainbox, from Ecclesall, was just 10 when he sat the test to gain entry into the exclusive society alongside adults several times his age at the University of Sheffield earlier this year.

Proud mum Helen said she always suspected her middle child was smart but was blown away when the exam results came back - ranking him above Hawking and Einstein, whose IQ is widely estimated at 160.

"He's always taken a great interest in things and tried to find out as much as he can before moving on to the next subject," she said.

"People have told us for a few years that we should get him tested and we knew he was smart but we never thought his IQ would be that high.

"The results came in the post just before his birthday and he was over the moon, but I don't think he had any idea of the implication of his score."

Laurence's mum said she hoped the IQ score would bolster his confidence, which had taken a knock, but added 'he's a very funny, kind and well-behaved boy, and that's what we're most proud of'.

Laurence attends Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Ecclesall, where his mum works at the nursery, but he is due to begin this September at Mount St Mary's College in Spinkhill.

His dad Tim is a pilot and his mum said sister Saskia, aged 12, is a more creative soul, while brother Louis, aged eight, is more sporty.

Laurence has plenty of time to decide what to do with all that grey matter, but for now his sights are set on becoming a zoologist.

"I was very happy to get into Mensa with that score. It's given me a lot of confidence," he said.

"I probably want to do zoology because I like animals, especially tapirs."

