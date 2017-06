A memorial party for a hugely popular Sheffield mum has been held in aid of the hospice which cared for her.

Kate Dunn, who lived in Hillsborough with husband Gavin and their two young sons, died in January aged 35 of ovarian cancer.

Today’s event was organised by Kate’s father John Andrews at the Malin Bridge Inn, featured live music, a raffle and auction and head shaving.

Money raised will go to St Luke’s Hospice.