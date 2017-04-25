Mixed fortunes for Sheffield universities in league tables

Sheffield's two universities have achieved mixed fortunes in an influential league table of the country’s top higher education institutions.

The University of Sheffield dipped four places, down from 27th to 31st, in the rankings produced by The Complete University Guide.

Sheffield Hallam University

Sheffield Hallam did much better, rising three places from 72nd to 69th.

The University of Leeds retained its title as the top university in Yorkshire and Humber in the league tables which are published today.

Leeds has climbed two places to 14th, whereas York – the university it replaced as top in the region last year – remains in 20th. Both remain the only two universities from the region to appear in the top 20 of the main table, which this year ranks 129 UK universities.

A Sheffield Hallam University spokesman said: "We are pleased the university has risen three places in the new Complete University Guide rankings, and our new university strategy will enable us to continue to improve and progress.

"We are committed to transforming the lives of our students by equipping them with the skills and knowledge to secure professional roles when they graduate through innovative courses designed alongside industry partners and quality placement opportunities.

"We continue to invest heavily in our facilities to ensure students have the best possible environment in which to study and learn."

In separate listings covering 70 subjects, The University of Sheffield featured in the top ten for eight subjects it teaches and Sheffield Hallam in two. They are measures of student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, entry standards and graduate prospects.

Dr Bernard Kingston, Chairman of TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk, said: “It is ten years since TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk launched its online university league tables, and they have proved their accuracy, independence and robustness over the decade.

“This year there is a considerable degree of stability at the upper end of the league table, as in the past. This stability, while it may not attract the headlines, demonstrates that the rankings fulfil our principal objective – to provide credible and freely accessible information for individuals seeking a university place.

“The Government has said that applicants need access to robust, timely and objective information, based on criteria that are straightforward and easily understood.

“We believe that TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk meets these criteria and more and we intend that this will remain the case for the next decade – and beyond. Indeed, we use the same three metrics which the Government plans to include in its much-heralded Teaching Excellence Framework.”

Man high on cocaine and cannabis ploughed car into lamppost near Sheffield Parkway during 115mph police chase

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Sheffield

General Election 2017: Who's standing in South Yorkshire?

Clean-up begins at old South Yorkshire allotments site where girl was stabbed to death

Stolen car found on Sheffield street where it was taken from

Sheffield United: Will there be a surprise star at Bramall Lane next season

Sheffield Wednesday strikers are simply ‘outstanding

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Sheffield United: Get all the Blades stats

Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest Owls stats

