More snow expected in parts of Sheffield as Met Office issues Yellow warning

A Yellow warning for snow has been issued for parts of Sheffield.

Met Office officials have said areas of the city could see between two and five inches of snow, mainly in higher parts today.

The Snake Pass has already been closed and people are being urged to drive carefully when out on the roads.

The weather warning is in place until 3pm today.

A Met Office spokesman said: "During Sunday, an area of more widespread and at times heavy snow is expected to develop along the Pennine chain, with drifting of snow in the strong northeasterly winds."