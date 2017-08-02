Mother launches fundraising campaign to help Sheffield daughter undergo pioneering spinal treatment

A heart-felt fundraising campaign has been launched to help a Sheffield schoolgirl undergo pioneering surgery to straighten her spine.

Yasmin Dennett, of Hillsborough, was diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis in June 2016 and has to wear a brace 24-hours-a-day.

Yasmin Dennetthas to wear a brace 24-hours-a-day

The 12-year-old's condition has since deteriorated and her family say her only option is to undergo pioneering life-changing treatment in Germany.

Now her mother Zoe has started a GoFundMe crowd-funding campaign to pay for the surgery herself.

She has a target of £45,000 to raise.

Zoe said she started noticing Yasmin's back was sticking out in early 2016 and was diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis in June - around the same time she was told she has kidney cancer.

An x-ray of Yasmin's spine

She was given a brace to wear but her curve has grown from 37 degrees to 50 degrees.

Zoe, who is now cancer-free after having an operation in October, said the only treatment available in the UK is spine fusion, which involves metal rods being inserted into the back and risks permanent disabilities and inflexibilty.

She wants the Bradfield School pupil to undergo the less invasive vertebral body tethering, which corrects the spine without fusion,

"My only hope to correct this big curve she now has is VBT surgery which I found out about online, unfortunately this is no longer available in the UK," said Zoe.

"This operation would be life changing for Yasmin, it would allow her to continue doing the things shes loves like dancing and karate.



"This operation has to be done before her bones fully mature and it would no longer be a possibility.

"VBT is an amazing alternative to spinal fusion that can leave people with permanent disabilities and inflexibilty for life, it is such a big operation."

Scoliosis causes the spine to excessively curve sideways, and is a condition that affects more than four per cent of the population. If left untreated, it can lead to fatal heart and lung problems.

Current treatment in England is to wait until the curve becomes so severe that the only option left is to operate.

Zoe, an office worker, added: "I don't want my daughter to endure the pain and recovery of this when there is a much better alternative that she wont be cut open from neck to bottom.

"VBT is far less invasive and quicker recovery but time is key and I need to raise money fast.

"Never in my life have I asked for charity. I'm a hard working single mum but last year was devastating for me, finding out I had cancer and then my only child diagnosed with scoliosis. To see her in pain everyday breaks my heart.

"All I want is my daughter to have the chance to lead a normal life and fulfill her dreams whatever they may be.

"I don't want to see her suffer anymore which is why I am asking for help to raise this money to get her the surgery as soon as possible before time runs out.

"Yasmin is 12 and just wants her spine to be normal, it breaks my heart to hear her say she would rather have an operation than be stuck in a brace all day."

Lee Breakwell, consultant spinal surgeon at Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust, said a review into the potential use of VBT on the NHS is being set up.

He said:"VBT is a non-proven treatment that potentially allows the early treatment of smaller curves, and can avoid the need for fusion.

"It is not currently provided by the NHS, as it has no evidence to support its use, and the procedure carries risk.

"It requires a study to review the potential uses in the future, and this is currently being set up.

"I cannot therefore recommend this as a treatment at this time, and would counsel any parents against undergoing the treatment elsewhere without detailed discussion with a UK surgeon in the first instance."

To support the appeal, visit www.gofundme.com/yasmins-life-changing-vbt-surgery