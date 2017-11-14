Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash along Sheffield road

A motorcyclist has suffered 'very serious injuries' after crashing on a Sheffield road.

Emergency services were called out to Kenninghall Road in Arbourthorne at around 1.35pm today following reports of a collision.

The rider was taken to Northern General Hospital with what police describe as 'very serious injuries'.

South Yorkshire Police are urging witnesses to come forward to provide more information on the incident.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone that saw the moments leading up to and after the crash.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 462 of November 14, 2017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.