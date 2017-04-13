Motorist who 'saw something strange' believes he spotted a rare toucan in Sheffield

A motorist couldn't believe his eyes when he saw what appeared to be a rare toucan bird on a Sheffield street.

The distinctive-looking tropical bird, which is only native to Central and South America, was apparently seen on a street in Ecclesall yesterday.

The person who spotted it posted details onto the Sheffield Forum website and said: "I was driving in Ecclesall and I saw what I think was a toucan. I couldn't quite believe my eyes, but it was big, black and white and was being chased by two crows or jackdaws.



"Is there a Toucan on the loose in Sheffield? The only other thing it could have been is a huge magpie carrying a big banana in its beak. Both scenarios seem pretty unlikely, but I know I definitely saw something very strange."

*Have you seen a toucan in Sheffield?